Community calendar: Feb. 2 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Feb. 2-12
Thursday, Feb. 2
- The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. in Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. There will be a presentation about an inhaled form of medication by a pharmaceutical company. Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.
Monday, Feb. 6
- The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be visiting Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena, from 12 to 6 p.m. Those planning to donate should go online or call the Red Cross at 1-800-236-2767 to make an appointment. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using Rapid Pass to complete their donation reading a health history questionnaire online.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Bingo at the Wadena Senior Center, 1:15 to 3 p.m. Cards are 50 cents each; prizes will be awarded. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
Friday, Feb. 10
- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The caller will be Larry Johansen. Potluck after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Meet Native American playwright, poet, author and community arts activist Marcie Rendon ("Sinister Graves") at the Wadena County Historical Society's BookEnds Online, which gets underway at 11:30 a.m. This Zoom presentation will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
- The Wadena Chamber's Wine & Chocolate fundraiser is returning as an in-person event, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Depot, with a new name — “Wine, Beer, Spirits & Chocolate: A Valentine Tasting Party.” Attendees can sample a variety of wines from Wadena Liquor, craft beers from Drastic Measures Brewery, vodkas and bourbons from Little Round Still, as well as enjoy decadent sweets, such as delicious truffles from a chocolatier from Browerville, sweet desserts from Oma’s, a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit from Russ Davis Wholesale, meat and cheese trays from Down Home Foods, as well as other goodies. Take your sweetheart out to dinner in Wadena, then stop by this event before or after. Tickets are on sale at The Depot, the Wadena City Library or from any Chamber Board member. Proceeds from this event will go toward Christmas lights and décor in BN Park.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Wadena Gun and Sports Show is set for Feb. 11-12 at the National Guard Armory, 517 Jefferson St. North, Wadena. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Admission is $5; children age 12 and under are admitted free of charge, but all those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult in order to enter.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has a new exhibit on display in its gallery — photographs by Jon Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. The show, entitled "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," will be on display through March 4. The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org . All are invited to the gallery reception scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., with an artist talk by Jon Solinger. Light refreshments will be available. This event is also free to attend, and all are welcome!
- The 2023 Bulls, Barrels & Broncs event takes place Feb. 3-4 at R & J Arena and Events Center in Verndale, starting at 5 p.m. both nights, with bull and bronc riding, barrel racing and more.
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Wadena's Winter Crazy Days will take place from now through Feb. 11, with "crazy" deals and promotions offered by Wadena retailers and restaurants.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Feb. 2. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Richville United Methodist Church is taking orders for chocolate-covered strawberries from now through Feb. 10, in celebration of Valentine's Day. Pickup will be on Friday, Feb. 13 between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost is $20 a dozen, or $10 for a half-dozen. To reserve your order, contact Sue Dunlap at 218-770-9584 or edunlap@arvig.net; leave your name and phone number.
