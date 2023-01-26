Community calendar: Jan. 26 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Jan. 26-Feb. 6
We are part of The Trust Project.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- The Wadena County Republicans will meet at Larry’s Pizza in Wadena (new location). Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m., with speaker and business meeting at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- The New York Mills Public Library's Cookbook Club will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 101 W. Gilman St., New York Mills. Those participating are asked to go to the NYM library before the meeting, select a recipe, then prepare it according to directions and bring it to the meeting to share. Featured cookbook is "Taste of Home: 201 Recipes You'll Make Forever."
- Mills Lanes and Lucky Strike Grill in New York Mills (407 E. Centennial 84 Drive) will co-host an evening of "Pub Theology" with St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church starting at 6:30 p.m. Come raise a pint and a prayer, while engaging in theological discourse.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- The Wadena-area Hockey Alumni Game is back! Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the game getting underway at 11 a.m. inside the Wadena Hockey Arena. Contact Phil Schmidt at 218-639-4199 or pbschmidt008@gmail.com to get pre-registered if you’d like to play.
- Golden Gloves Boxing gets underway at 3 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Over 15 amateur bouts are scheduled.
- The 24th annual Blue Line Bids fundraiser for Wadena Youth Hockey takes place at the VFW in Wadena (213 1st St. SE). Social hour and silent auction starts at 6 p.m. Live auction begins at 7 p.m., with cash drawings at 10 p.m. The evening concludes with a DJ and dancing.
Monday, Jan. 30
- The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event from 6 to 7 p.m., in Donovan Hall at the Wadena Pizza Ranch and FunZone. This will be a great opportunity to meet and mix with business owners in a relaxed setting as well as get to know new business owners in Wadena. This is also a chance to meet the new Chamber executive director, Dana Cantleberry, and learn what the Chamber is working on.
- The Ottertail Lions will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. For an appointment, please contact Linda at 218-298-4743, or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org, using the blood drive code "OTTERTAILMN."
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a Music Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. This fun, friendly, casual competition is free and open to both teens and adults. Teams or individuals will be asked questions ranging from 1950s to current music. Prizes will be given, and snacks are provided. Please pre-register by calling 218-385-2436.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Tri-County Health Care hosts free Moms Yoga from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the TCHC clinic, 415 Jefferson St. North, Wadena. Moms Yoga is designed to help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing strength and flexibility, which are beneficial before and after childbirth. It also helps improve sleep, decreases lower back pain, and helps you learn breathing techniques that assist you during labor and delivery. Free to all expectant and new mothers. Yoga mat provided, or bring your own if you wish. All experience levels welcome. Register for the class by calling 218-631-7538.
- The Traveling Art Pub will visit Billy's Corner Bar and Grill in Vergas from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Those age 16 and up are invited to come enjoy a creative night out with friends and family. Cost is $40 per person (food and beverages not included). Pattern is pre-stenciled on canvas. Must pre-register at thetravelingartpub.com to participate.
Thursday, Feb. 2
ADVERTISEMENT
- The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. in Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. There will be a presentation about an inhaled form of medication by a pharmaceutical company. Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.
Monday, Feb. 6
- The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be visiting Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena, from 12 to 6 p.m. Those planning to donate should go online or call the Red Cross at 1-800-236-2767 to make an appointment. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using Rapid Pass to complete their donation reading a health history questionnaire online.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The 2023 Bulls, Barrels & Broncs event takes place Feb. 3-4 at R & J Arena and Events Center in Verndale, starting at 5 p.m. both nights, with bull and bronc riding, barrel racing and more.
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is closed from Jan. 1-31, to prepare for the coming year's events, and will reopen Feb. 1.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Wadena's Winter Crazy Days will take place from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, with "crazy" deals and promotions offered by Wadena retailers and restaurants.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday in January from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the New York Mills Public Library. The group will return to its normal meeting place at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Feb. 2. Free and open to all.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
The Honor Flight will take about 90 veterans from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars to Washington, D. C.