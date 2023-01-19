Community calendar: Jan. 19 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Jan. 19-30
Friday, Jan. 20
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a Trivia Night competition at Mills Liquor, 26 W. Centennial 84 Drive, New York Mills, starting at 7 p.m. Teams will compete for fun, prizes and bragging rights. Cost is $20 per team, with a maximum of four people per team. Competition is limited to 12 teams; pre-register at the library to ensure your spot. Please call the NYM Public Library at 218-385-2436 for more information.
- The Wadena VFW will host Music Bingo at 7 p.m. Songs replace the numbers on the bingo card in this fun take on the original game. It's free to play, and there will be lots of great prizes.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- The Dent Community Club's annual Dent Fiesta dinner and community raffle will take place at the Dent Community Center, with a taco bar served from 5 to 8 p.m. and raffles starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the taco bar is a free will donation. Besides food and raffle prizes, there will also be door prize drawings, pinatas and more. Fun for the whole family.
Sunday, Jan. 22
- A charity dodgeball tournament will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, 17-5th St. SW., Wadena. Cost to enter is $10 per person, with all proceeds to benefit the Wadena County Humane Society. For more information call 218)-632-7777.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- The New York Mills Public Library's Cookbook Club will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 101 W. Gilman St., New York Mills. Those participating are asked to go to the NYM library before the meeting, select a recipe, then prepare it according to directions and bring it to the meeting to share. Featured cookbook is "Taste of Home: 201 Recipes You'll Make Forever."
Saturday, Jan. 28
- The 24th annual Blue Line Bids fundraiser for Wadena Youth Hockey takes place at the VFW in Wadena. Social hour and silent auction starts at 6 p.m. Live auction begins at 7 p.m. The evening also features a DJ and a dance. Don't forget, the day kicks off with an alumni hockey game at 11 a.m. at the rink!
Monday, Jan. 30
- The Ottertail Lions will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. For an appointment, please contact Linda at 218-298-4743, or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org, using the blood drive code "OTTERTAILMN."
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a Music Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. This fun, friendly, casual competition is free and open to both teens and adults. Teams or individuals will be asked questions ranging from 1950s to current music. Prizes will be given, and snacks are provided. Please pre-register by calling 218-385-2436
Recurring/multi-day events
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls, Jan. 9-March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is closed from Jan. 1-31, to prepare for the coming year's events, and will reopen Feb. 1.Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Wadena's Winter Crazy Days will take place from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, with "crazy" deals and promotions offered by Wadena retailers and restaurants.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday in January from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the New York Mills Public Library. The group will return to its normal meeting place at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center in February. Free and open to all.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
