Community calendar: Jan. 12 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Jan. 12-22.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- The Otter Tail Riders Snowmobile Club is hosting a snowmobile safety training field day for kids age 11 and up, starting 9 a.m. at Big Buck Barn, 55901 473rd St., New York Mills. Must have completed the online course to be eligible to participate. To register, or for more information, contact instructor Jesse Kytta at 218-639-3683.
- Lefty's Repair in Wadena will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with refreshments, games and door prizes. Open to the public.
- Meet Maren Cooper , author of "Finding Grace" and "A Better Next," during the Wadena County Historical Society's monthly BookEnds Online Edition, 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
- A free-will offering spaghetti feed benefit and silent auction are planned for Nathan Runyan of Verndale, who suffered a major heart attack in October 2022. Serving is from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Verndale Community Center, 109 SE 1st Ave., Verndale. The auction is set to close at 7 p.m. For more information contact Naomi Moyer, 763-913-5745.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- Tri-County Health Care in Wadena will offer a free "moms yoga" session from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Moms yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing your strength and flexibility, which are beneficial before and after childbirth. It also helps improve sleep, decreases lower back pain, and helps you learn breathing techniques that assist you during labor and delivery. Tri-County Health Care is excited to offer this class twice a month, free of charge, to all mothers. Classes will be held in the Browne Family Board Room on the main Wadena campus of Tri-County Health at 415 Jefferson St. N., Wadena.
- St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena will host a Faith, Family, Fellowship and Bingo Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, Jan. 20
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a Trivia Night competition at Mills Liquor, 26 W. Centennial 84 Drive, New York Mills, starting at 7 p.m. Teams will compete for fun, prizes and bragging rights. Cost is $20 per team, with a maximum of four people per team. Competition is limited to 12 teams; pre-register at the library to ensure your spot. Please call the NYM Public Library at 218-385-2436 for more information.
- The Wadena VFW will host Music Bingo at 7 p.m. Songs replace the numbers on the bingo card in this fun take on the original game. It's free to play, and there will be lots of great prizes.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- The Dent Community Club's annual Dent Fiesta and community raffle will take place at the Dent Community Center, with a taco bar served from 5 to 8 p.m. and raffles starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the taco bar is a free will donation. Besides food and raffle prizes, there will also be door prize drawings, pinatas and more. Fun for the whole family.
Sunday, Jan. 22
- A charity dodgeball tournament will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, 17 5th St. SW., Wadena. Cost to enter is $10 per person, with all proceeds to benefit the Wadena County Humane Society. For more information call 218)-632-7777.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls, Jan. 9-March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is closed from Jan. 1-31, to prepare for the coming year's events, and will reopen Feb. 1.Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday in January from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the New York Mills Public Library. The group will return to its normal meeting place at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center in February. Free and open to all.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
