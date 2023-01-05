Community calendar: Jan. 5 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Jan. 5-15.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- The Explore Crosslake Business Meeting will take place from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. at Squirrelly Mama, 14295 Gould Drive, Crosslake. Business owners, managers and key staff are invited to meet and network with others, learn more about events, activities and organizations in Pequot Lakes, and share information about your business! The event is Chamber facilitated, and all businesses are invited to attend regardless of Chamber membership. For more information contact Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber, 218-692-4027 or cindy@crosslake.com .
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Meet Maren Cooper , author of "Finding Grace" and "A Better Next," during the Wadena County Historical Society's monthly BookEnds Online Edition, 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
