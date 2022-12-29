99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Community calendar: Dec. 29 edition

Events in the Wadena area.

WadenaCalendar.jpg
File art
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
Thursday, Dec. 29

  • Open Mic Night at Drastic Measures Brewing, Wadena, from 7 to 9 p.m. All are invited to bring their talent and instruments to try their hand at live performance.

Friday, Dec. 30

  • Wadena County Public Health will be offering doses of the updated vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a clinic taking place at 22 Dayton Ave. SE, Wadena. This updated vaccine offers greater protection against the Omicron variants of COVID-19. Individuals age 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while adults age 18 and up are eligible for the Moderna vaccine. To make an appointment, call 218-631-7629 or schedule it online with Wadena County Public Health at squarespacescheduling.com.

Sunday, Jan. 1

  • Today is the last day to catch the free Christmas in Wadena holiday light show for this season. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, continuing until 9 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The display is located at 414 3rd St. SW, Wadena. For more information, visit christmasinwadena.com .

Wednesday, Jan. 4

  • Tri-County Health Care in Wadena will offer a free "moms yoga" session from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Moms yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing your strength and flexibility, which are beneficial before and after childbirth. It also helps improve sleep, decreases lower back pain, and helps you learn breathing techniques that assist you during labor and delivery. Tri-County Health Care is excited to offer this class twice a month, free of charge, to all mothers. Classes will be held in the Browne Family Board Room on the main Wadena campus of Tri-County Health at 415 Jefferson St. N., Wadena.

Thursday, Jan. 5

  • The Explore Crosslake Business Meeting will take place from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. at Squirrelly Mama, 14295 Gould Drive, Crosslake. Business owners, managers and key staff are invited to meet and network with others, learn more about events, activities and organizations in Pequot Lakes, and share information about your business! The event is Chamber facilitated, and all businesses are invited to attend regardless of Chamber membership. For more information contact Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber, 218-692-4027 or cindy@crosslake.com .

Standing dates

  • Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
  • Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
  • Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
  • Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
  • Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
  • Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
  • Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
