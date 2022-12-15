Community calendar: Dec. 15 edition
Events in the Wadena area.
Friday, Dec. 16
- An open house reception is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery, for the new "Window to the World" exhibit, featuring photos from Finland. In September 2022, 11 travelers from the New York Mills area spent 12 days in Finland, learning about the people, food, architecture and design, culture, and life in Finland. The photos in this exhibit are from that trip. Everyone is invited to view the photos, visit with the photographers, hear stories from the trip, celebrate the holiday season, and visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying light refreshments. The exhibit will be open at the Center through Dec. 31 for those unable to attend the reception.
- "A Christmas Gathering," a worship service and concert with the focal point being the origin of the Christmas story, will take place at the Robertson Theatre, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, starting at 7 p.m. This 60-minute service and concert will feature traditional songs by contemporary Christian artists and bands. Admission fee is $10, with a seating capacity of 100. Wristband is required to enter event.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- The Dylan Doyle Band Concert that was set for 7:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has been canceled due to the band's unexpected unavailability. For more information call 218-385-3339 or visit kulcher.org .
Sunday, Dec. 18
- A children's Christmas program will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wadena, starting at 4 p.m., with a potluck supper to follow.
- The Christmas cantata, "The Mystery and the Majesty," featuring voices from around the Perham area, will be presented at The Hub Auditorium, 200 5th St. SE, Perham, starting at 7 p.m. The performance is directed by Sheila Childs, and accompanied by Janell Brakel.
Monday, Dec. 19
- The first-ever, in-person Wadena County Coffee Talk is set for 11 a.m. at the Wadena Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. Minnesota State Sen. Paul Utke and State Rep.-Elect Krista Knudsen will be the special guests. This is a great opportunity to meet our newly elected officials and engage in open discussion about the critical issues facing Wadena County. Holiday treats and coffee will be served.
- The first graders from Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary will be downtown from 12:30-2:30 p.m., singing Christmas carols.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host its 13th Annual Longest Night Music Festival, with local musicians including Amanda Standalone, Kevin Mastel, Blue Red Roses (Mary and Dan Olson), Dave Virnala, Generation Gap 3.0, and Day Gun (Michael Dagen), starting at 7 p.m. Dors open at 6:30 p.m.; snacks and cash bar available. Admission is free and open to the public.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
