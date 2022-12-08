Community calendar: Dec. 8 edition

Saturday, Dec. 10

This month's BookEnds Online Edition will feature author Ryan Rodgers. He will talk about his book, "Winter's Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing," which captures the essence of cross-country skiing in the Midwest, from its earliest days of making wooden skis to the snowmaking loops and large races of today. This Zoom presentation hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including access to the Zoom program, call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the state's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

A two-day Snowshoe Lacing Workshop will be held at the Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. You will be provided with the equipment and instruction needed to lace your own traditional Ojibwe-style snowshoes. Cost is $85 per person, which includes a snowshoe kit, materials and instruction (rubber bindings are extra) along with coffee, tea, water and snacks. Participants must attend both days of the workshop. Lunch will not be provided, so attendees should bring their own. A Minnesota state parks vehicle permit is required to enter the park (cost is $7 for a one-day pass or $35 for a one-year pass). Sign up by calling Lake Carlos State Park at (320) 852-7200. Must register by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

The Wadena City Council meets at City Hall, at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

An open house reception is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery, for the new "Window to the World" exhibit, featuring photos from Finland. In September 2022, 11 travelers from the New York Mills area spent 12 days in Finland, learning about the people, food, architecture and design, culture, and life in Finland. The photos in this exhibit are from that trip. Everyone is invited to view the photos, visit with the photographers, hear stories from the trip, celebrate the holiday season, and visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying light refreshments. The exhibit will be open at the Center through Dec. 31 for those unable to attend the reception.

Saturday, Dec. 17

The Dylan Doyle Band Concert that was set for 7:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has been canceled due to the band's unexpected unavailability. For more information call 218-385-3339 or visit kulcher.org .

Monday, Dec. 19

The first graders from Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary will be downtown from 12:30-2:30 p.m., singing Christmas carols.

