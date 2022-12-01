Community calendar: Dec. 1 edition

Wednesday, Dec. 6

An old-time dance will be held at the Wadena VFW from 1 to 4 p.m., with music by Eric's Dance Band. Cost of admission is $6 per person. All are welcome.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

The 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Program & Radiothon will be held at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Commons from 7-10 p.m. Come watch the live performance or listen live on KWAD 920 AM/101.7 FM or online at WadenaRadio.com. Monetary donations can be mailed to: EMPTY STOCKING FUND; P.O. Box 543; Wadena, MN 56482 and other new donations can be dropped off at one of the tree trimmer locations that can be found on the Wadena Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.

Saturday, Dec. 10

ADVERTISEMENT

This month's BookEnds Online Edition will feature author Ryan Rodgers. He will talk about his book, "Winter's Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing," which captures the essence of cross-country skiing in the Midwest, from its earliest days of making wooden skis to the snowmaking loops and large races of today. This Zoom presentation hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including access to the Zoom program, call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the state's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

A two-day Snowshoe Lacing Workshop will be held at the Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. You will be provided with the equipment and instruction needed to lace your own traditional Ojibwe-style snowshoes. Cost is $85 per person, which includes a snowshoe kit, materials and instruction (rubber bindings are extra) along with coffee, tea, water and snacks. Participants must attend both days of the workshop. Lunch will not be provided, so attendees should bring their own. A Minnesota state parks vehicle permit is required to enter the park (cost is $7 for a one-day pass or $35 for a one-year pass). Sign up by calling Lake Carlos State Park at (320) 852-7200. Must register by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

The Wadena City Council meets at City Hall, at 5 p.m.

Standing dates

