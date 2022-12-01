Community calendar: Dec. 1 edition
Events in the Wadena area.
Wednesday, Dec. 6
An old-time dance will be held at the Wadena VFW from 1 to 4 p.m., with music by Eric's Dance Band. Cost of admission is $6 per person. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Program & Radiothon will be held at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Commons from 7-10 p.m. Come watch the live performance or listen live on KWAD 920 AM/101.7 FM or online at WadenaRadio.com. Monetary donations can be mailed to: EMPTY STOCKING FUND; P.O. Box 543; Wadena, MN 56482 and other new donations can be dropped off at one of the tree trimmer locations that can be found on the Wadena Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.
Saturday, Dec. 10
This month's BookEnds Online Edition will feature author Ryan Rodgers. He will talk about his book, "Winter's Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing," which captures the essence of cross-country skiing in the Midwest, from its earliest days of making wooden skis to the snowmaking loops and large races of today. This Zoom presentation hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including access to the Zoom program, call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the state's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
A two-day Snowshoe Lacing Workshop will be held at the Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. You will be provided with the equipment and instruction needed to lace your own traditional Ojibwe-style snowshoes. Cost is $85 per person, which includes a snowshoe kit, materials and instruction (rubber bindings are extra) along with coffee, tea, water and snacks. Participants must attend both days of the workshop. Lunch will not be provided, so attendees should bring their own. A Minnesota state parks vehicle permit is required to enter the park (cost is $7 for a one-day pass or $35 for a one-year pass). Sign up by calling Lake Carlos State Park at (320) 852-7200. Must register by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Wadena City Council meets at City Hall, at 5 p.m.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library preschool storytimes on Wednesdays are on Facebook at 9 a.m. and in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.