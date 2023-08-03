Community calendar: Aug. 3 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Aug. 3-13
Thursday, August 3
- The Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau meets at 8 a.m. in The Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW. For more information contact the Wadena Chamber of Commerce at 218-632-7704.
- Rick Adams will be giving a free concert at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and come on down; hot dog meals and root beer floats will be available for sale by the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce. The concert is sponsored by Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union.
- The Perham Center for the Arts will host Eric's Dance Band for a free concert on the lawn (or inside if raining) starting at 6:30 p.m. This is the last concert of the summer at the PCA. Free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating.
Saturday, August 5
- Singer-musician Bjorn Briel plays at Wadena's Drastic Measures Brewing from 7-10 p.m. Open to the public.
- Wadena's Epicenter Church will host a "Super Mario Bros. Outdoor Movie Night" at 9 p.m. in the church parking lot. Movie is free; concessions are available for purchase. Open to the public.
Sunday, August 6
- Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners will play at Staples' Northern Pacific Park at 7 p.m., as part of the city's Music in the Park summer concert series. Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Tuesday, August 8
- Partners for a Healthy Wadena Region will be hosting a gathering at the Wadena Depot from 9 to 10 a.m. to discuss community betterment and future visioning. Open to all area cultural organizations, retail establishments, business professionals and other interested community residents.
- A pregnancy pool class will be held at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Astera Health. This is a free class for women who are pregnant. You don't have to be a member of the wellness center or an Astera Health patient to register. Class size is limited to five people, however, and preregistration is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up at asterahealth.org/events.
- The Ottertail Business and Community Association will host a free concert by Rick Adams and Rick Fiedler in the Ottertail City Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This concert is part of the city's Music in the Park summer series, sponsored by the Ottertail Business and Community Association. Hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn will be available for concert attendees.
Wednesday, August 9
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host Art in Your Park at the NYM Sculpture Park from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Designed for children in grades K-6, this workshopwill focus on art process and elements of arts.
Thursday, August 10
- Wadena's annual Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed will be held at BN Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available from Rotary members.
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce board meeting will take place at The Depot from 8 to 9 a.m. Call 218-632-7704 for more information.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host Art for Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. This month's event will be an open studio; participants can bring in a project they are working on, or experiment with water media, printmaking and other art forms. Cost is $5 per person, to cover the materials provided. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage from the Cultural Center while you work. Class will be led by the Center's artistic director, Cheryl Bannes.
Friday, August 11
- The Ottertail Rod and Gun Club will host a demolition derby at 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
- The Wadena Lions' annual Pig and Wing Challenge will take place at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Highway 10, with gates opening to the public at 1 p.m. Food will be served starting at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy tasty pork rib and chicken wing offerings from some of the area's best cooks, along with corn on the cob and fresh-cut French fries supplied by the Lions. Admission is free, but there is a charge for the food.
- Come to the Maplewood State Park Trail Center at noon for a class on flyfishing and casting with instructor Scott Stenshoel. This three-hour class will focus on casting instruction and gear familiarization. There is no charge for the class, but you must preregister by calling Maplewood State Park at 218-863-8383, as class size will be held to 20 individuals. Please bring your own fly fishing rod if you have one, but 10 rods will be available if you don’t have your own.
- The Red Letter Band will be playing in the Ottertail City Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (note special time), as part of Otterfest 2023. This free concert is part of the city's Music in the Park summer series, sponsored by the Ottertail Business and Community Association. Hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn will be available for concert attendees.
- The Battle Lake Art and Craft Affair will be held in Railroad Park (at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Road 83) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted annually by the Art of the Lakes Association since 1977, this one-day event draws roughly 5,000 visitors to Battle Lake each year.
Sunday, August 13
- The Green Island preserve in Wadena will host a Flower Walk from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flower enthusiast and grower, Shauna Loxtercamp, invites the public to stroll along a pathway highlighted with locally grown cut flowers, then make a beautiful mandela using natural elements found along your walk, and take a free cut flower home with you. The walk will feature flowers of all sorts: Sunflowers, dahlias, lilies, zinnias , lisianthus, and many other plants native to Minnesota.
- Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen will play at Staples' Northern Pacific Park at 7 p.m., as part of the city's Music in the Park summer concert series. Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena's annual Crazy Days and Sidewalk Sales start Thursday, Aug. 3, with in-store specials continuing on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5. Rick Adams will perform a free concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in Burlington Northern Park for a little extra summertime fun.
- Epicenter Church in Wadena will host a "Stellar" Vacation Bible School from Aug. 7-11, with a daily meal at 5 p.m. and activities until 8 p.m. Open to kids age 4 and up through (just completed) 6th grade. Free and open to the community.
- The Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 at Old Wadena County Park, on the banks of the beautiful Crow Wing River, starting at 9:30 a.m. each day and continuing through the afternoon. The event will include live music, quilting, puppetry, songwriting, ukelele and Ojibwe flute workshops as well as artisan demonstrations on pottery, jewelry making, birchbark canoes, making bread and maple syrup, blacksmithing and more. Cost of most activities is included in the admission fee, which is $10 per person ($25 maximum per family), with kids under age 12 admitted free of charge. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for comfortable seating.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites area residents interested in being a part of the Kalevala Puppet Pageant to come to this year's community theater pageant workshops, which will be held Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-17 from 9 a.m. to noon daily at the Barn and Sculpture Park (the final two days of workshops may move to the VFW). There will be two evening rehearsals, on Aug. 16-17 at the New York Mills VFW from 6-8 p.m., with the final rehearsal being in full dress. Performances will take place at the VFW on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., and at the Finn Creek Open Air Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon. There will also be evening workshops for puppet and props building, on Aug. 7, 9, 14 and 15 at the Barn, from 6-8 p.m., and stilters-only workshops on Aug. 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with all but the final workshop at the Barn (the last workshop will be at the VFW). Cost to participate is $50 per child, with a maximum of $200 per family. Teens and adults participate at no additional cost.
- The Vergas Community Club will host Looney Daze from Aug. 10-13, featuring everything from rummage sales, live music and food trucks to a loon calling contest, Vergas Got Talent Show, North Stars water ski show, horse wagon rides, water fights and a grand parade. More than 40 events are planned. A full, downloadable schedule is available online at cityofvergas.com/events/vergas-looney-daze.
- The venerable Pine to Palm Golf Tournament — a Detroit Lakes tradition since 1931 — returns to the Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7-13. One of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the Upper Midwest, it brings golfers from more than 35 states to lakes country each year. The DCC is located at 24591 Country Road 22, just south of Detroit Lakes. For more information visit the website at pine2palmgolf.com or call 218-847-5790.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 6 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Sign up with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
