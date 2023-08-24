Community calendar: Aug. 24 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Aug. 24-Sept. 4
Thursday, August 24
- The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will host a dance at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Motley from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The theme is "Hawaiian Night," and Tom Allen is the caller. For more information, and a full season dance schedule, contact club secretary Jan Barron at barronacres@gmail.com.
- The History Museum of East Otter Tail County (230 1st Ave. N., Perham) will host a presentation on the history of the Fergus Falls State Hospital from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Missy Hermes will be making this presentation on the early history of mental health care in Otter Tail County as well as information on the former state hospital's unique status as an architectural gem and why it was built in Fergus Falls. Open to the public.
- The Soo Pass Ranch in rural Detroit Lakes will host a kickoff party for the 2023 Ojibwe Forests Rally from 7-10 p.m., with the Parc Expose at 7:30 p.m. and ceremonial start at 8:15 p.m. Come celebrate the rally's 40th anniversary in style. Visit ojibweforestsrally.com for more information.
- Darren Quam plays at Blackboard restaurant in rural Vergas from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, August 25
- Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas will host a bike show and preregistration for Ole's Ride starting at 6:30 p.m., with a silent auction and live music from FM All-Starts to follow. Voting closes at 8 p.m.
- The I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls will host Military Appreciation Night and dirt track racing from 7 to 11 p.m. Pits open at 4 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. Visit i94speedways.com for details.
Saturday, August 26
- The annual memorial ride and benefit hosted by the Friends of the Fergus Fallen, in memory of Jimmy Noplos, will begin at noon at the Eagles Ship No. 2339, 120 S. Peck St., Fergus Falls, with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and the ride getting underway at 1 p.m. All vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, jeeps and trucks are welcome for this fun ride along the scenic roads of Otter Tail County, which will conclude at approximately 5:30 p.m. A shirt fundraiser, gun raffle and silent auction will also be held during the event as well. Participation fee is a free will donation. For more information, or to make a donation to the fundraiser, contact Marie Noplos at FergusFallenRide@yahoo.com.
- The 14th Annual Ole's Ride for Hospice will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with registration at Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per bike and $15 for an additional rider. Kickstands up at noon. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
- Central Community Church of Verndale (15384 County Road 26) will be hosting an afternoon of music, praise and food, with children's activities and more, from 12 to 3 p.m. The meal will be served at noon, followed by praise and worship music with a live band from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.
- A flag raising to commemorate the end of the Vietnam War will be hosted by Howard Maninga at 33517 Bunker Hill Road, Ponsford. Call 218-573-3825 if directions are needed. Please bring a lawn chair; food and beverages will be served after the ceremony.
- The Wadena Train Depot at 100 Aldrich Ave. SW will host an art gallery featuring the works of Share-A-Home, Inc., residents and staff from 2 to 4 p.m. Those planning to attend should send an RSVP to Audrey at audreyhoggattsah@gmail.com or call her at 218-631-1853.
- Wadena VFW Post 3922 will host a bean bag tournament at 3 p.m., followed by some Music Bingo hosted by Corey of 105.9 The Superstation. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night, including a pair of tickets to see Rodney Atkins in concert. Open to the public.
- Eric Reitan will be performing at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena from 7 to 10 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, August 27
- Mary Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community will host a picnic at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, beginning with mass at 1:30 p.m. Open to the public.
- Join the Wadena County Historical Society at the historic Wadena Depot for a free, 7 p.m. concert featuring Kathie Brekke and the 42nd Street Jazz Band, along with internationally known musician, Russ Peterson, on saxophone plus the comedienne Auntie Kreamsaugen, who will bring an even lighter touch to the evening. Contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218 631-9079 for more information.
Tuesday, August 29
- The Wadena VFW will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m., with music by Stan's Country Dutchmen. Admission is $7 per person. All are welcome.
- Come to Mills Liquor in New York MIlls from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for some light beer taste testing and socializing. Five different light beers will be available for sampling (by guests age 21 and up, of course). Try to guess which beer is which and you might be eligible for some fun prizes. No RSVP needed; this event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, August 30
- A 4-hour refresher, in-person Defensive Driving Class will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the ITOW (In Their Own Words) Veterans Museum, 805 W. Main, Perham. Cost is $20. To register please call Denise Lillis at 218-346-3336. This is for those that have already attended a full, eight-hour driving course.
- There will be Bingo at the Wadena Senior Center from 1:15 to 3 p.m., followed by cards until 4 p.m.
- The Wadena VFW will host an adult comedy show with Kevin "Comedytrapper" Craft starting at 7 p.m. For ages 21 and up.
Thursday, August 31
- Frazee's Neighbor to Neighbor program is hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1:15 to 6 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. To schedule an appointment to give blood, please contact Mary at 218-849-0645, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FRAZEE."
- Darren Quam plays at Blackboard restaurant in rural Vergas from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, September 1
- The I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls will host season championship dirt track racing from 7 to 11 p.m. Pits open at 4 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. Visit i94speedways.com for details.
Saturday, September 2
- Skarlett Woods will be playing at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena from 7 to 10 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, September 3
- Maplelag Resort in rural Callaway will be hosting the 11th race in the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, known as Laddies Loppet, today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Competitions will be held in both the cross country (kids comp, citizen, sport, comp and elite) and short track (open men's and women's, kids comp, citizen, sport, comp and expert/elite) categories. This is the 33rd time that Maplelag has hosted the race. No day-of registration will be allowed this year; all sign-ups must be in advance. For more information, or to register, visit mnmtbseries.com/laddiesloppet.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The 44th Annual England Prairie Pioneer Days will take place from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25-27 at the England Prairie Grounds, 14229 County Road 1, Verndale. This year's show will honor military veterans, and features John Deere machines. Bring your antique tractors and machinery for display, or take part in the antique tractor pull (tractors 50 years and older only) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and 7:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27. There will be a thresher's breakfast, flag raising, blacksmithing, print shop, shingle mill, threshing and saw mill demonstrations as well as horse-drawn wagon rides, bread-making over a fire, goat milking, military and pioneer museums and more. Gate fee of $5 will gain button admission for the entire weekend; kids age 17 and under are admitted free of charge.
- Catch the fast rally action of the annual Ojibwe Forests Rally on northern Minnesota forest roads this coming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. Pre-party at the rally's headquarters, the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes (home of WE Fest), on Thursday, Aug. 24. Check out the list of competitors and official race schedule to watch your favorites race. More rally details at ojibweforestsrally.com and updates on Facebook.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 6 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Sign up with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
