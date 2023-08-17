Community calendar: Aug. 17 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Aug. 17-27
Thursday, August 17
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly retailers meeting at 7 a.m. in the back room of Boondocks Cafe and Catering. Contact the Chamber office at 218-632-7704 for more information.
Friday, August 18
- The Wolverine Golf Scramble takes place at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Call 218-632-2300 for more information.
- The I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls will host Rebel Midwest Mod Tour racing from 7 to 11 p.m. Pits open at 4 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. Visit i94speedways.com for details.
- Free, freshly prepared corn-on-the-cob will be served at the New York Mills VFW prior to the Puppet Pageant, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be other food and craft vendors on site as well. Hosted by the NYM Civic and Commerce Association.
- The first of two public performances of the 14th Annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant will take place at the New York Mills VFW, starting at 7 p.m. The Puppet Pageant is an original play that was created based on characters and tales from the Kalevala, the Finnish book of legends, brought to life by local community members through larger-than-life puppet costumes, stilt-walking, songs, and music by award-winning duo Curtis & Loretta of Minneapolis and vocalist Adam Tervola Hultberg from New York Mills. This year's performance will tell the story of "Vainamoinen and the Golden Goose" and will include many familiar characters from years past. This large-scale, community theater performance is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. All are welcome.
Saturday, August 19
- The community of Dent will host its annual Corn Daze celebration from 7:30 a.m. to midnight. Festivities include a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; 5K run starting at the community center at 9 a.m., with a 1K fun run to follow; bake sale at the Methodist church, 8 a.m.-noon; vendor market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and horse wagon rides, 12-3 p.m., all at Veterans Memorial Park; medallion huts for adults and kids, 9 a.m. at the DougOut Bar and Grill; Chip Shot Golf Challenge at Lions Park, 9 a.m.; kids' craft project at the Senior Center, 9:30-11 a.m.;kids' corn quest, 9:30 a.m., kids' inflatables, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Trowbridge Petting Zoo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and fresh corn on the cob, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., all at the fire hall; Dent Elementary All-School Alumni Photo, 10 a.m. at the community center; food trucks at Pride Auto, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Grand Parade on Main Street, 11 a.m.; corn eating contest at the Senior Center, 11:30 a.m.; kids' tractor races to follow the parade at the fire hall (registration opens at 10:30 a.m.); car show, 12-3 p.m.; Community Club beer sales, 12-5 p.m., and cornhole tournament , 1:30 p.m., all at the community center; meat raffle at 3 p.m., and live music starting at 5 p.m., both at the DougOut.
- The championship race of the Wadena County Enduro Series will take place at 1 p.m. on the track at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, 400 Ash Ave. NW, Wadena. The top 10 lap holders will compete, along with the first and second place winners from the pre-qualifying races and the top 2 of the consolation races.
- The New York Mills Education Foundation Parent Nest will host the inaugural "Color Course Dash and Bash" obstacle course event from 8 a.m. to noon at the New York Mills Lions Walking Trail, located on the south side of Mills on Highway 67. Registration costs between $10-$20; tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Festivities begin with registration, coffee and donuts at 8 a.m.; there will also be a boombox truck from Leighton Broadcasting on site. The race starts at 10 a.m.
- The second of two public performances of the 14th Annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant will take place at the Finn Creek Open Air Museum in rural New York Mills, starting at 12 p.m.
- Maplewood State Park will host a program on "Owls of Minnesota," presented by Amy Granlund of the Nature Connection in Bemidji, at 1 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Did you know that you can see the eye of a great horned owl through its ears? The great horned owl is one of 12 species of owls that can be found in Minnesota. Join the Friends of Maplewood for an exciting program for all ages. Come meet the Nature Connection's Barred Owl and Great Horned Owl ambassadors and investigate what makes a bird an owl and how owls contribute to our environment. Free and open to the public.
Monday, August 21
- The Wadena Senior Center will host Bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m.
- The Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena will host a Just for Kix open house/meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Come meet the local Just for Kix director and get registered for the 2023-24 dance season. There will be free giveaways, drawings for a free month of dance classes and free dance shoes, costume and shoe measurement stations, a photo wall and a free dance class for ages 3-5 from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
- Knute Nelson Home and Community Services will present a free program, "Designing Your Own Future," from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Presenter Deb Hadley, who is the bereavement coordinator at Knute Nelson Hospice, will share her story, beginning with the loss of two children within the space of a year, and how she's handled hardships with grace and humility while building a purposeful life. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested at qrco.de/beD2we.
Wednesday, August 23
- Come to the New York Mills Public Library (30 N. Main Ave.) at 10:30 a.m. for a "coffee talk" about the local Foster Grandparent program and how it connects volunteers with schools and day care facilities in your community. Plus, enjoy a great cup of coffee from Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery. This one-hour, informal presentation is free and open to the public.
Thursday, August 24
- The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will host a dance at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Motley from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The theme is "Hawaiian Night," and Tom Allen is the caller. For more information, and a full season schedule, contact club secretary Jan Barron at barronacres@gmail.com.
- The History Museum of East Otter Tail County (230 1st Ave. N., Perham) will host a presentation on the history of the Fergus Falls State Hospital from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Missy Hermes will be making this presentation on the early history of mental health care in Otter Tail County as well as information on the former state hospital's unique status as an architectural gem and why it was built in Fergus Falls. Open to the public.
Friday, August 25
- Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas will host a bike show and preregistration for Ole's Ride starting at 6:30 p.m., with a silent auction and live music from FM All-Starts to follow. Voting closes at 8 p.m.
- The I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls will host Military Appreciation Night and dirt track racing from 7 to 11 p.m. Pits open at 4 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. Visit i94speedways.com for details.
Saturday, August 26
- The annual memorial ride and benefit hosted by the Friends of the Fergus Fallen, in memory of Jimmy Noplos, will begin at noon at the Eagles Ship No. 2339, 120 S. Peck St., Fergus Falls, with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and the ride getting underway at 1 p.m. All vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, jeeps and trucks are welcome for this fun ride along the scenic roads of Otter Tail County, which will conclude at approximately 5:30 p.m. A shirt fundraiser, gun raffle and silent auction will also be held during the event as well. Participation fee is a free will donation. For more information, or to make a donation to the fundraiser, contact Marie Noplos at FergusFallenRide@yahoo.com.
- The 14th Annual Ole's Ride for Hospice will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with registration at Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per bike and $15 for an additional rider. Kickstands up at noon. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
- The Wadena Train Depot at 100 Aldrich Ave. SW will host an art gallery featuring the works of Share-A-Home, Inc., residents and staff from 2 to 4 p.m. Those planning to attend should send an RSVP to Audrey at audreyhoggattsah@gmail.com or call her at 218-631-1853.
- Eric Reitan will be performing at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena from 7 to 10 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, August 27
- Mary Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community will host a picnic at th Wadena County Fairgrounds, beginning with mass at 1:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Recurring/multi-day events
- St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena will hold their Vacation Bible School for kids ages 3-12 on Aug. 20-24. This year's theme is "God's Living Water: Covered in Jesus' Grace." A light meal will be served each night at 5:30 p.m., with activities from 6-8 p.m. Each evening will include Bible lessons, snacks, crafts, music and games. For more information, please call the church at 218-631-3000.
- Bluffton will host its annual Hometown Days celebration on Aug. 18-19. Friday festivities include the DJ's Powerhouse Car Show at 6 p.m., Movie in the Park at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday events include a food court opening at 11 a.m., kids' inflatables from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; a whiffleball game at noon; coin scramble at 2 p.m.; beer garden opening at 2 p.m.; prade at 3 p.m.; bean bag tournament at 4 p.m.; live music in the community center and a kids' pedal tractor pull both starting at 4 p.m.; a bike giveaway at 6 p.m.; raffle drawing at 7 p.m.; and a street dance featuring music by Time Machine starting at 8 p.m. (no cover charge).
- The Finn Creek Open Air Museum in rural New York Mills will host its annual Summer Folk Festival on Aug. 19-20. The crafters, vendors and farmer's market will be open both days, and breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. There will also be tractor pulls for kids and adults, live music, a Molkky tournament, children's activities, raffle prize drawings and more. A full, downloadable schedule is available at finncreek.org.
- The 52nd Annual Perham Pioneer Fest takes place on Aug. 19-20 at the Pioneer Village, 1251 1st Ave. North, Perham. Gates open at 8 a.m. on both days, with events continuing until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Admission is a free will donation ($5 per adult suggested). Scheduled events include an antique tractor pull on Saturday at 1 p.m. (registration starts at 11 a.m.); kids' pedal tractor pull at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (free registration for kids ages 4-11 starts at noon); and live music from the Pat Fink Band on Saturday, 6-10 p.m. in the Grandview Heights Ballroom. Other festivities include antique tractor and gas engine displays, saw mill and shingle mill demonstrations, threshing demonstrations and a flea market. There will also be a general store, historical buildings, old-time ice cream and more.The August Poetry Walk at Green Island Preserve will feature poems that were recently included in Minnesota Voices 2023, an annual program of the Wadena County Historical Society. Featured poets include Charmaine Pappas Donovan, Mari Davis, Mary Knoll, Judith B. Miller, Kevin Patterson and Mark Vinz.
- The 40th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival takes place Aug. 18-19 in Wolf Lake, Minnesota. Festivities include the Miss Wolf Lake Pageant on Friday at 6:30 p.m.; the obstacle course on Saturday at 11 a.m.; kids' pedal tractor pull on Saturday at noon; the Harvest Fest Parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.; and the Mud Run, which starts 30 minutes after the parade ends in the Harvest Fest Mud Pit. There will also be a bean bag toss tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m., and a Street Dance starting at 8 p.m., with live music from Get Over It. For more information, and a full schedule, check out the festival's Facebook page.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 6 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Sign up with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
