Community calendar: Aug. 10 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Aug. 10-20
Thursday, August 10
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. in The Depot at 100 Aldrich Ave. SW. Call 218-632-7704 for more information.
- Wadena's annual Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed will be held at BN Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available from Rotary members.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host Bingo from 1:15 to 4 p.m.
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce board meeting will take place at The Depot from 8 to 9 a.m. Call 218-632-7704 for more information.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host Art for Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. This month's event will be an open studio; participants can bring in a project they are working on, or experiment with water media, printmaking and other art forms. Cost is $5 per person, to cover the materials provided. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage from the Cultural Center while you work. Class will be led by the Center's artistic director, Cheryl Bannes.
- Enjoy an incredible Cirque LuzDalia performance featuring world-class circus stars from around the globe, in Detroit Lakes' Kent Freeman Arena. Performances are set for 4:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance from CirqueLuzDalia.com; save 50% by purchasing online.
Friday, August 11
- The Ottertail Rod and Gun Club will host the annual Otter Fest Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. There is no demo car entry fee this year. Categories include compact stock cars, big car stock, compact RWD builders, and women's stock compact. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $600 for second place and $400 for third. Other activities will include auto-cross racing, a lawnmower demo derby, "dash for cash," candy toss, prize giveaways and more. Food and beverages available for purchase. Visit the ORAGC website at oragc.com for more information.
- The I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls will host Midwest Mod Tour racing from 7 to 11 p.m., with a kids' back-to-school backpack giveaway. Pits open at 4 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. Visit i94speedways.com for details.
Saturday, August 12
- The Wadena Lions' annual Pig and Wing Challenge will take place at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Highway 10, with gates opening to the public at 1 p.m. Food will be served starting at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy tasty pork rib and chicken wing offerings from some of the area's best cooks, along with corn on the cob and fresh-cut French fries supplied by the Lions. Admission is free, but there is a charge for the food.
- Come to the Maplewood State Park Trail Center at noon for a class on flyfishing and casting with instructor Scott Stenshoel. This three-hour class will focus on casting instruction and gear familiarization. There is no charge for the class, but you must preregister by calling Maplewood State Park at 218-863-8383, as class size will be held to 20 individuals. Please bring your own fly fishing rod if you have one, but 10 rods will be available if you don’t have your own.
- The Ottertail Business and Community Association will host Otter Fest from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Ottertail City Park. Festivities include a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m.; all-day vendor show; Nick the Strolling Magician from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; classic car show, 10 a.m.; inflatable games for kids, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ottertail shirt tie-dye at Red Brick Boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; parade at 11 a.m.; special magic show at noon; petting zoo from 12-3 p.m.; family games at 1 p.m.; face painting, 1-3 p.m.; bingo at 1 p.m.; chicken poop bingo, 2 p.m.; Otterwalk at 3:30 p.m.; music by the Red Letter Band, 4-7:30 p.m.; pork and corn feed, 4:30 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk.
- The 2nd Annual Lakes Area Electric Vehicle Event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Test drive an electric vehicle, talk to contractors about your electric power home and tool needs, talk to EV owners about their experiences, and hear a keynote address from J. Drake Hamilton of Fresh Energy. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids of all ages, live music from the Eco Echoes and more. Free and open to the public.
- The Battle Lake Art and Craft Affair will be held in Railroad Park (at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Road 83) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted annually by the Art of the Lakes Association since 1977, this one-day event draws roughly 5,000 visitors to Battle Lake each year.
Sunday, August 13
- The Green Island Preserve in Wadena will host a Flower Walk from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flower enthusiast and grower, Shauna Loxtercamp, invites the public to stroll along a pathway highlighted with locally grown cut flowers, then make a beautiful mandela using natural elements found along your walk, and take a free cut flower home with you. The walk will feature flowers of all sorts: Sunflowers, dahlias, lilies, zinnias , lisianthus, and many other plants native to Minnesota.
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent, Minnesota, will host a bazaar following its 10 a.m. mass. A chicken and meatball dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids age 5-12 (those age 4 and under can eat free of charge). There will also be bingo and other games, a cake walk, silent auction, country store and refreshments. The festivities conclude with a 2 p.m. raffle drawing; tickets are $2 each. The church is handicap accessible, with an elevator.
- Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen will play at Staples' Northern Pacific Park at 7 p.m., as part of the city's Music in the Park summer concert series. Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Tuesday, August 15
ADVERTISEMENT
- LeRoy and Jerry will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.
- The Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, located at 550 Ash Ave. NE, Wadena, will host a member appreciation pancake supper from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be electric vehicles and e-bikes available for members to take out for a spin, an electrical safety demonstration, and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy.
Wednesday, August 16
- The Wadena Senior Center will host an August Birthday Party at 2:30 p.m.
- Come to Forest Edge Gallery just outside Vergas for a fun afternoon out from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be live music from Plan B on the patio, an artist creating in the yard, refreshments both alcoholic and not, and of course, a gallery full of handcrafted artwork for your perusal. Despite the name, men are also welcome. Open to the public.
Thursday, August 17
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly retailers meeting at 7 a.m. in the back room of Boondocks Cafe and Catering. Contact the Chamber office at 218-632-7704 for more information.
Friday, August 18
- The I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls will host the Rebel Midwest Mod Tour racing series finale from 7 to 11 p.m. Pits open at 4 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. Visit i94speedways.com for details.
- The Wolverine Golf Scramble takes place at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Call 218-632-2300 for more information.
Saturday, August 19
- The community of Dent will host its annual Corn Daze celebration from 7:30 a.m. to midnight. Festivities include a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; 5K run starting at the community center at 9 a.m., with a 1K fun run to follow; bake sale at the Methodist church, 8 a.m.-noon; vendor market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and horse wagon rides, 12-3 p.m., all at Veterans Memorial Park; medallion huts for adults and kids, 9 a.m. at the DougOut Bar and Grill; Chip Shot Golf Challenge at Lions Park, 9 a.m.; kids' craft project at the Senior Center, 9:30-11 a.m.;kids' corn quest, 9:30 a.m., kids' inflatables, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Trowbridge Petting Zoo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and fresh corn on the cob, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., all at the fire hall; Dent Elementary All-School Alumni Photo, 10 a.m. at the community center; food trucks at Pride Auto, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Grand Parade on Main Street, 11 a.m.; corn eating contest at the Senior Center, 11:30 a.m.; kids' tractor races to follow the parade at the fire hall (registration opens at 10:30 a.m.); car show, 12-3 p.m.; Community Club beer sales, 12-5 p.m., and cornhole tournament , 1:30 p.m., all at the community center; meat raffle at 3 p.m., and live music starting at 5 p.m., both at the DougOut.
- The championship race of the Wadena County Enduro Series will take place at 1 p.m. on the track at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, 400 Ash Ave. NW, Wadena. The top 10 lap holders will compete, along with the first and second place winners from the pre-qualifying races and the top 2 of the consolation races.
- The New York Mills Education Foundation Parent Nest will host the inaugural "Color Course Dash and Bash" obstacle course event from 8 a.m. to noon at the New York Mills Lions Walking Trail, located on the south side of Mills on Highway 67. Registration costs between $10-$20; tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Festivities begin with registration, coffee and donuts at 8 a.m.; there will also be a boombox truck from Leighton Broadcasting on site. The race starts at 10 a.m.
- Maplewood State Park will host a program on "Owls of Minnesota," presented by Amy Granlund of the Nature Connection in Bemidji, at 1 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Did you know that you can see the eye of a great horned owl through its ears? The great horned owl is one of 12 species of owls that can be found in Minnesota. Join the Friends of Maplewood for an exciting program for all ages. Come meet the Nature Connection's Barred Owl and Great Horned Owl ambassadors and investigate what makes a bird an owl and how owls contribute to our environment. Free and open to the public.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 at Old Wadena County Park, on the banks of the beautiful Crow Wing River, starting at 9:30 a.m. each day and continuing through the afternoon. The event will include live music, quilting, puppetry, songwriting, ukelele and Ojibwe flute workshops as well as artisan demonstrations on pottery, jewelry making, birchbark canoes, making bread and maple syrup, blacksmithing and more. Cost of most activities is included in the admission fee, which is $10 per person ($25 maximum per family), with kids under age 12 admitted free of charge. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for comfortable seating.
- St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena will hold their Vacation Bible School for kids ages 3-12 on Aug. 20-24. This year's theme is "God's Living Water: Covered in Jesus' Grace." A light meal will be served each night at 5:30 p.m., with activities from 6-8 p.m. Each evening will include Bible lessons, snacks, crafts, music and games. For more information, please call the church at 218-631-3000.
- Bluffton will host its annual Hometown Days celebration on Aug. 18-19. Friday festivities include the DJ's Powerhouse Car Show at 6 p.m., Movie in the Park at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday events include a food court opening at 11 a.m., kids' inflatables from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; a whiffleball game at noon; coin scramble at 2 p.m.; beer garden opening at 2 p.m.; prade at 3 p.m.; bean bag tournament at 4 p.m.; live music in the community center and a kids' pedal tractor pull both starting at 4 p.m.; a bike giveaway at 6 p.m.; raffle drawing at 7 p.m.; and a street dance featuring music by Time Machine starting at 8 p.m. (no cover charge).
- The August Poetry Walk at Green Island Preserve will feature poems that were recently included in Minnesota Voices 2023, an annual program of the Wadena County Historical Society. Featured poets include Charmaine Pappas Donovan, Mari Davis, Mary Knoll, Judith B. Miller, Kevin Patterson and Mark Vinz.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites area residents interested in being a part of the Kalevala Puppet Pageant to come to this year's community theater pageant workshops, which will be held Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-17 from 9 a.m. to noon daily at the Barn and Sculpture Park (the final two days of workshops may move to the VFW). There will be two evening rehearsals, on Aug. 16-17 at the New York Mills VFW from 6-8 p.m., with the final rehearsal being in full dress. Performances will take place at the VFW on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., and at the Finn Creek Open Air Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon. There will also be evening workshops for puppet and props building, on Aug. 7, 9, 14 and 15 at the Barn, from 6-8 p.m., and stilters-only workshops on Aug. 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with all but the final workshop at the Barn (the last workshop will be at the VFW). Cost to participate is $50 per child, with a maximum of $200 per family. Teens and adults participate at no additional cost.
- The Vergas Community Club will host Looney Daze from Aug. 10-13, featuring everything from rummage sales, live music and food trucks to a loon calling contest, Vergas Got Talent Show, North Stars water ski show, horse wagon rides, water fights and a grand parade. More than 40 events are planned. For a full schedule, as well as event updates, visit the Vergas Community Club Facebook page and its event page on the Vergas city website, cityofvergas.com/events/vergas-looney-daze.
- The 40th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival takes place Aug. 18-19 in Wolf Lake, Minnesota. Festivities include the Miss Wolf Lake Pageant on Friday at 6:30 p.m.; the obstacle course on Saturday at 11 a.m.; kids' pedal tractor pull on Saturday at noon; the Harvest Fest Parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.; and the Mud Run, which starts 30 minutes after the parade ends in the Harvest Fest Mud Pit. There will also be a bean bag toss tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m., and a Street Dance starting at 8 p.m., with live music from Get Over It. For more information, and a full schedule, check out the festival's Facebook page.
- The 52nd Annual Perham Pioneer Fest takes place on Aug. 19-20 at the Pioneer Village, 1251 1st Ave. North, Perham. Gates open at 8 a.m. on both days, with events continuing until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Admission is a free will donation ($5 per adult suggested). Scheduled events include an antique tractor pull on Saturday at 1 p.m. (registration starts at 11 a.m.); kids' pedal tractor pull at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (free registration for kids ages 4-11 starts at noon); and live music from the Pat Fink Band on Saturday, 6-10 p.m. in the Grandview Heights Ballroom. Other festivities include antique tractor and gas engine displays, saw mill and shingle mill demonstrations, threshing demonstrations and a flea market. There will also be a general store, historical buildings, old-time ice cream and more.
- The venerable Pine to Palm Golf Tournament — a Detroit Lakes tradition since 1931 — returns to the Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7-13. One of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the Upper Midwest, it brings golfers from more than 35 states to lakes country each year. The DCC is located at 24591 Country Road 22, just south of Detroit Lakes. For more information visit the website at pine2palmgolf.com or call 218-847-5790.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 6 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Sign up with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
ADVERTISEMENT