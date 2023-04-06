Community calendar: April 6 edition
Events in the Wadena area, April 6-16
Thursday, April 6
- The Wadena Convention & Visitors Bureau's monthly meeting is 8 a.m. at the Wadena Depot.
- The Wadena Chamber hosts Business After Hours, 5:30 p.m. at Magnifi Financial-Wadena branch. Meet and mix with other business owners/managers/staff in a relaxed setting. Enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, chips and pop/bottled water, courtesy of Magnifi Financial.
- Come to the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center at 7 p.m. for Ladies' Wallyball Night; this friendly competition is open to women of all ages, from grade 7 up to adult. Particiation is free for Mas members; non-members will just have to pay the daily pass fee.
Saturday, April 8
- Hoppin' Out of Hibernation Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bertha-Hewitt School 2000 Gym. More than 40 vendors, food and entertainment. Admission is a freewill offering.
- Easter Egg Hunt for youth age 10 and under, 1 p.m. at the Wadena Southwest Complex/Toby's Hill. Shop Hop for shopping deals and specials and the Easter Bunny will be at The Depot for photos!
- The New York Mills Easter Bunny visit and egg hunt will take place at the Memorial Park Village Green Gazebo from 12 to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and make sure to take a photo with the Easter Bunny before you leave!
- This is the final day to catch the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery's latest exhibit, "Heavy Metal," featuring sculptors, blacksmiths, and knife makers. The gallery will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to check out the exhibit.
- The Wadena City Library is hosting "Easter Games" from 10am to noon, at the library, 304 1st St SW.
- The Wadena County Historical Society's Bookends Online Edition welcomes poet Sharon Chmielarz from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chmielarz was selected as the South Dakota Poet of Merit for 2021. Her poems’ subjects include women, history, family, and the prairie. Simply go to wadenacountyhistory.org to join the live webinar! You can ask questions of the author, share your insights with fellow attendees...all from the comfort of your home! This BookEnds event, like all BookEnds events, will also be available for archived viewing at wadenacountryhistory.org after the live webinar.
Tuesday, April 11
- Healthy Partners for Wadena Area will meet at 9 a.m. in The Depot.
- The Wadena Senior Center will hold its business meeting at 1 p.m.
- Come to Holistic Maternal and Michele's Cutting Edge in Dent (38422 State Highway 108) at 3 p.m. for an exclusive look at these two businesses, which will be open to the public for tours, demonstrations, and questions about their offerings. Give yourself the gift of learning about these authentic forms of bodywork and healing.
- Come to the first floor break-out room (enter Door 1) at Perham High School for a free informational session on preparing for retirement, and how that might impact your income taxes, starting at 5:30 p.m. This session will be led by Nathan Woodard of Thrivent Financial. To register, call 218-334-3181 and select Option 3, or sign up online via elevateotc.org .
Wednesday, April 12
- Rural Minnesota CEP of Wadena is hosting a job fair from 1-5 p.m. at the Wadena Armory, 517 Jefferson St. N. Students are invited to attend from 1-2:30 p.m. that day, and the fair will be open to the public from 3-5 p.m.
- Nathan Woodard of Thrivent Financial will present an informational workshop on financial strategies and decision making, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Frazee-Vergas High School Media Center (enter Door 1). To register, call 218-334-3181 and select Option 3, or sign up online via elevateotc.org .
Thursday, April 13
- The Wadena Chamber's monthly board meeting takes place at 8 a.m. in The Depot.
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at noon for an "Art for Lunch" class on creating needle felt flowers, led by Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes. Admission is $5, which covers the cost of supplies. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage, courtesy of the Cultural Center.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
- Come to St. Ann's Catholic Church at 5 p.m. for its annual Springfest, including for fine dining, fun and fellowship. Begins with champagne and appetizers, followed by both silent and live auctions, as well as games throughout the evening. Only 180 seats available; contact the parish office at 218)-632-7309 for more information.
- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a square dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids. The caller will be Charley Huhtala. Potluck lunch after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.
- Local favorites Good Morning Bedlam will return to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center for a 7:30 p.m. concert. Based out of Minneapolis, Good Morning Bedlam is made up of Isaak Elker, Victoria Elker, Dawson Redenius, and Kat Seeger. GMB shows are known for their wild energy and stunning harmonies. The band has played at festivals alongside artists such as Shakey Graves, Sam Bush, Jason Isbell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled By Turtles, and others. Adult tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door (members receive a $2 discount); student admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at kulcher.org or by phone at 218-385-3339. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
- The 32nd annual banquet of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association-East Otter Tail Chapter will take place at The Salty Pickle Bar and Grill in Perham (formerly Playtime Sports Bar) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, and include admission to both live and silent auctions, games, food and more. To reserve your seats, purchase tickets at The Salty Pickle, Gene's Sport Shop, or from any MDHA board member. For more information, send an email to eastottertail@mndeerhunters.com.
Sunday, April 16
- Come to the Vergas Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy a "Polka Dance Party," with live music from the Chmielewski Fun Time Band. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 16 and under. Free popcorn from Ditterich Mercantile and a cash bar served by Spanky's Stone Hearth. Sponsored by the Vergas Art Club, with funding from the Vergas Community Club.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Fergus Falls Public Library will host storytime for babies and toddlers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11-12, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Talk, sing, read, and play together in a format perfect for little ones! Help develop your child’s early literacy skills through songs, stories, nursery rhymes, and fun movement activities. Each session includes interactive playtime. Registration is not required.
- The Gathering is the world's largest decoy show, held annually in Perham, and featuring the John Jensen National Fish Decoy Competitions. Carvers come from all across the United States to compete and sell their beautiful works of art. Over 100 vendors will be on site, Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are looking for a decoy to use or to hang on the shelf there is something for everyone. Vendors wll also be selling a wide array of sporting collectibles, antiques and much more. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids age 17 and under.
- Roots and Wings Forest School will host an Outdoor Gear Swap from 9 a.m. to noon in the New York Mills Schiool commons. Have outdoor gear/clothes you no longer need? Don’t want the hassle of trying to sell it? At the Outdoor Gear Swap we’ll sell it for you! Gear can be dropped off at the school commons on Friday, April 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday, April 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Adult and children's gear accepted. For more information, call 218-325-0234 or email Leona Cichy at leona@rwfsmn.org.
- Lakewood Health System will offer weekly grief support group meetings, every Tuesday through April 25, 3-4:30 p.m. at Sourcewell (202 12th St. NE, Staples). Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, child or any other loss is welcome to attend one or all meetings. To register or for more information about the grief support group, please call 218-894-8093 or email pauljohnson@lakewoodhealthsystem.com .
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday pf each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
