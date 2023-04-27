Community calendar: April 27 edition
Events in the Wadena area, April 27-May 10
Thursday, April 27
- The Ottertail Lions Club will host a community blood drive from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Ottertail Fire Hall and Community Center. For an appointment, please call Linda at 218-298-4743, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and enter the blood drive code "OTTERTAILMN."
- Members of the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band will be performing not just one, but two shows in Pelican Rapids — a 6:30 p.m. concert at the high school (310 S. Broadway), and an 8:10 p.m. concert at VFW Post 5252 (29 1st Ave. NW). Both performances are free and open to the public.
Saturday, April 29
- The Knob Hill Sportsmans Club's 34th annual Wildlife Conservation Banquet will take place in the 4-H building at the Wadena County Fairgrounds in Wadena, starting with a social at 4 p.m. Dinner will served at 6 p.m., with the program to follow.
Tuesday, May 2
- The Wadena VFW will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
- Come to the New York Mills Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a "Coffee Talk" presentation on all things travel-related by Diana from More for Less Travel. Plus, enjoy a great cup of coffee from Farmer’s Daughter Rustic Bakery while we chat! Free and open to the public.
- Come to Perham's Lakeside Event Center at 5 p.m. for a presentation on "Charcuterie 101," where participants will learn how to make their own charcuterie board. Admission is $40, which includes a container for your creation to be displayed and served, a selection of fine cheeses and cured meats, and all other accompaniments for creating the perfect board — plus, a handout of pairing suggestions. Charcuterie will be enough for a serving of 1-2 people each. Additional items will be available for purchase. Sign up online at elevateotc.org/events .
- Come to Perham High School at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about long-term care insurance and how it is designed to help those who want to plan for the costs associated with the care of someone with chronic or disabling conditions that need supervision and care in an assisted living or nursing home facility. This Thrivent Financial workshop is intended to educate, inform and assist you in making wise decisions, with no obligations or solicitations. To Register, call 218-334-3181, Option 3 or sign up online at elevateotc.org/events .
Thursday, May 4
- The Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau will meet at 8 a.m. in The Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW, Wadena. For more information contact the Wadena Chamber of Commerce at 218-632-7704.
- The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will take place at 1 p.m. inside Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. There will be a group discussion on the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s. Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.
Saturday, May 6
- The Otter Cove Children's Museum and Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls are collaborating to host festivities in honor of National Printmaking Day. Swing by either site between 1-3 p.m. to enjoy free play and printmaking activities for kids and families. Activities will include tissue paper painting, urban print-making, as well as monoprint bookmarks and OTC Precious Plastics figures and sensory play bin activities. There will be popcorn and lemonade served along with prize drawings for the kids (need not be present to win).
Monday, May 8
- Historian Arn Kind is back with another historical experience, “Liberators & The Holocaust," which will be presented by the Kitchigami Regional Library System at noon in the Wadena VFW, and again at 6 p.m. in the Pine River American Legion. Through first-person narratives you will experience what American soldiers, including Minnesotans, witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps in the waning days of World War II. This program is being presented free of charge, thanks to funding provided through the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage. Please contact your local library for more information or visit the website at krls.org .
Tuesday, May 9
- Thrivent Financial's Nathan Woodard will offer a workshop on 529 plans from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Frazee High School Media Center (enter Door 1). 529 plans are designed to help prepare for future college costs by offering tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals when funds are used toward qualified higher education expenses. This informational workshop will be offered with no obligations or solicitations and is open to all. To register, call 218-334-3181, Option 3 or sign up online at elevateotc.org/events .
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday pf each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
