Community calendar: April 13 edition
Events in the Wadena area, April 13-23
Thursday, April 13
- The Wadena Chamber's monthly board meeting takes place at 8 a.m. in The Depot.
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at noon for an "Art for Lunch" class on creating needle felt flowers, led by Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes. Admission is $5, which covers the cost of supplies. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage, courtesy of the Cultural Center.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
- Come to St. Ann's Catholic Church at 5 p.m. for its annual Springfest, including fine dining, fun and fellowship. Begins with champagne and appetizers, followed by both silent and live auctions, as well as games throughout the evening. Only 180 seats available; contact the parish office at 218-632-7309 for more information.
- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a square dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids. The caller will be Charley Huhtala. Potluck lunch after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.
- Local favorites Good Morning Bedlam will return to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center for a 7:30 p.m. concert. Based out of Minneapolis, Good Morning Bedlam is made up of Isaak Elker, Victoria Elker, Dawson Redenius, and Kat Seeger. GMB shows are known for their wild energy and stunning harmonies. The band has played at festivals alongside artists such as Shakey Graves, Sam Bush, Jason Isbell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled By Turtles, and others. Adult tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door (members receive a $2 discount); student admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at kulcher.org or by phone at 218-385-3339. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
- The 32nd annual banquet of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association-East Otter Tail Chapter will take place at The Salty Pickle Bar and Grill in Perham (formerly Playtime Sports Bar) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, and include admission to both live and silent auctions, games, food and more. To reserve your seats, purchase tickets at The Salty Pickle, Gene's Sport Shop, or from any MDHA board member. For more information, send an email to eastottertail@mndeerhunters.com.
Sunday, April 16
- Come to the Vergas Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy a "Polka Dance Party," with live music from the Chmielewski Fun Time Band. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 16 and under. Free popcorn from Ditterich Mercantile and a cash bar served by Spanky's Stone Hearth. Sponsored by the Vergas Art Club, with funding from the Vergas Community Club.
- The Old Wadena Society will hold its annual meeting at 3 p.m. in the Minnesota Historical Train Depot at Staples, Minn. All are invited to attend and hear Deana Malone, administrator of Wadena County’s system of parks, discuss past history and future plans for all of the Crow Wing River parks, She will also discuss the re-construction and re-planting efforts at Old Wadena Park after last year’s tornado. Old Wadena Society members will discuss preliminary plans for this year’s Old Wadena Rendezvous, Aug. 12-13, and present their Friend of Old Wadena award (posthumously) to Sally Ireland Robertson, a long time member and active volunteer at annual rendezvous for over 20 years.
Tuesday, April 18
- Eric's Dance Band will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.
- The annual meeting of the Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center in Wadena. The event begins with registration at 3:30, followed by a "deep dive session" on vegetation management or a free swim at 4 p.m., bingo at 4:30 and business meeting at 5:30 p.m., with the meal to follow. Kids can also enjoy a free swim before and during the business meeting. For more information, call 218-631-3120 or send an email to todd-wad@toddwadena.coop .
Wednesday, April 19
- Looking for something unique for Mother’s Day? Design, dye, and paint your own 11×60-inch silk scarf in this three-hour class at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Several techniques will be demonstrated, then participants will be able to create their own one-of-a-kind, wearable work of art. Minimum of four and maximum of 10 participants. Cost is $30, with a 10% discount for members.
- Elevate OTC and the New York Mills Public Library will host a "Coffee Talk" in the library at 10:30 a.m. with Tri-State Diving's Gary Thompson, who will discuss diving safety tips, crazy stories, and how his business works. Tri-State is a full service dive center offering sales, service, and rental of scuba equipment that is based in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
- Fergus Falls Chamber members are invited to Palmer's Kitchen and Bar, 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Drive, Fergus Falls, at 4:30 p.m. for a spring mixer with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Enter the Pebble Lake Golf Putting Game and try a networking game to make the most of unlimited networking. There will also be door prizes, and members are welcome to bring business cards to exchange! Register and pay by April 12 to receive $10 in Fergus Bucks at the door. Cost is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Register and pay online, or at the door.
Thursday, April 20
- Retailer's monthly meeting, 7 a.m. at Boondocks Cafe.
- The Otter Tail County Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee and 2023 EM Summit Design Team will host their 9th Annual Emergency Management Summit, "Operation Prep Kit," from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bigwood Event Center in Fergus Falls. Learn about the roles of the whole community in emergency and disaster response and recovery operations, how your organization can be part of the effort, and steps you can take to be ready.As always, it’s okay to join us when you can and stay for the parts that most interest you, then leave when you need to. Register online at eventbrite.com. For more information call 218-998-8067 or send an email to pwaletzk@co.ottertail.mn.us.
Saturday, April 22
- Come to the Frazee Event Center from 1 to 7 p.m. and enjoy a "Polka Fest," with not just one, but two polka bands playing, the Matt Hodak and Julie Lee bands. Cost is $5 per person, and there will be food available for purchase.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's 2023 Live Music Series continues with a concert by Eric Peltoniemi, which starts at 7:30 p.m. All are invited! Since the early 1970s in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minnesota, and Finland, Eric Peltoniemi has worked multiple sides of the music world as a singer/songwriter, guitarist, lyricist, and composer for the music theater, and for three decades an executive at acclaimed indie roots label, Red House Records. His original songs have been covered and recorded by a number of artists, including Robin & Linda Williams; Claudia Schmidt; Gordon Bok, Anne Mayo Muir & Ed Trickett; NYC cabaret singer Lisa Asher; and young Finnish folk star, Topi Saha, to name a few. Adult tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door (members get a $2 discount); student admission is $5. Buy tickets online at kulcher.org, or at the door. Cash bar and light refreshments will be available; doors open at 7 p.m. Call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 with any questions.
Sunday, April 23
- Sign up as a team for Drastic Measures Brewing's Puzzle Party, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the brewery, 101 Jefferson St. South, Wadena. Call 218-632-2900 for more information.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Gathering is the world's largest decoy show, held annually in Perham, and featuring the John Jensen National Fish Decoy Competitions. Carvers come from all across the United States to compete and sell their beautiful works of art. Over 100 vendors will be on site at the Perham Area Community Center on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are looking for a decoy to use or to hang on the shelf there is something for everyone. Vendors wll also be selling a wide array of sporting collectibles, antiques and much more. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids age 17 and under.
- Roots and Wings Forest School will host an Outdoor Gear Swap from 9 a.m. to noon in the New York Mills Schiool commons. Have outdoor gear/clothes you no longer need? Don’t want the hassle of trying to sell it? At the Outdoor Gear Swap we’ll sell it for you! Gear can be dropped off at the school commons on Friday, April 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday, April 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Adult and children's gear accepted. For more information, call 218-325-0234 or email Leona Cichy at leona@rwfsmn.org.
- Lakewood Health System will offer weekly grief support group meetings, every Tuesday through April 25, 3-4:30 p.m. at Sourcewell (202 12th St. NE, Staples). Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, child or any other loss is welcome to attend one or all meetings. To register or for more information about the grief support group, please call 218-894-8093 or email pauljohnson@lakewoodhealthsystem.com .
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday pf each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce presents “Chamber Chat” with Executive Director Dana Cantleberry and CJ Baumgartner at 8:45 a.m. every Monday on KWAD 101.7 FM.
