What's the most loving or romantic thing someone has done for you?

Let VFW 3922 know your story in 1,000 words or less.

Entries may be mailed or dropped off at the Wadena VFW, Attn: Joy. You can also email to joywaln@hotmail.com. Entries must be received by Feb. 1, 2022.

One grand prize winner will receive a "date night' package to include lots of prizes.