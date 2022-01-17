WADENA — Heartland Hospice is looking for caring and dedicated people with an interest in serving terminally ill patients and their families in Wadena.

Volunteers provide services such as friendly visiting, pet visits, musical enrichment, art enrichment, Veteran to Veteran visits and clerical services. Volunteer classes are available to fit each person’s schedule.

Heartland Hospice's priority and commitment to their patients and families is to provide safe, quality care, according to a new release from Heartland Hospice. They believe having a vaccinated workforce is one way to deliver that promise.

Call Keshia Kettler at Heartland Hospice at 218-829-1252 for further information.