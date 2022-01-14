Scholarships are made available with unclaimed capital credits. After a period of seven years, Minnesota law allows cooperatives to use unclaimed capital credits for charitable or educational purposes.

Each year, Todd-Wadena is able to use the unclaimed capital credits to offer student scholarships in this service area. There are up to four $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and up to two $1,000 scholarships to adult students for 2022. Scholarships must be postmarked by Feb. 25.

A list of application requirements are listed on the TWEC website at toddwadena.coop/educational/scholarships/.