Each year, Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative holds a contest to select one local sophomore or junior in high school student to attend the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour . The 2022 Youth Tour is scheduled for June 14-19.

The trip to Washington, D.C. is an all-expenses paid trip to see the nation’s capital. The winner will travel with approximately 40 other Minnesota teens and join 1,400 students from across the nation during the Youth Tour, according to a TWEC news release. Participants will learn about cooperatives, visit with legislators at the Capitol, see the national monuments and make memories that will last a lifetime.

The contest is open to sophomores and juniors whose parents/guardians are Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative members. Students must submit an application including a 500 word essay.

Students with the top applications and essays will be invited back for an interview. An interview committee determines the winner, basing the decision on written and verbal responses during the brief interviews, which will be held in late February.

Students can apply for the 2022 Youth Tour by filling out the form on the TWEC website at toddwadena.coop. All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on February 1, 2022.