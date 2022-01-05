WADENA — United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena counties is now accepting Community Investment grant applications from non-profit organizations interested in applying for program funding.

The priority areas for program funding include:

Education : Helping children and youth achieve their potential by supporting the learning, development and sense of belonging of children and youth so they become responsible and contributing adults.

: Helping children and youth achieve their potential by supporting the learning, development and sense of belonging of children and youth so they become responsible and contributing adults. Income: Promoting financial stability and independence to meet basic human needs of food, housing, clothing and safety.

Promoting financial stability and independence to meet basic human needs of food, housing, clothing and safety. Health: Improving people's health status through higher levels of positive health, lower levels of disease and/or improved quality of life.

The application and full guidelines are available on the United Way website at uwotw.org.

All applicants must fill out the online application and mail in or drop off all required materials to the UWOTW office at 120 E Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Applications received after this date will not be considered for funding.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties by mobilizing the caring powers in the community. United Way provides support to programs by focusing on financial stability, education and good health.

For more information regarding United Way, visit their website or call the office at 218-736-5147.