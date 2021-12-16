"I'm sure the looks on our faces were priceless when we walked down the hallways and saw how many toys were collected," said Grace Gallant, BPA president. "We were hoping for a good turn out, but could've never imagined that every single bin in the elementary would be filled to the top. There were even some classrooms that had filled multiple bins, and we were blown away."

The total of 874 toys collected were brought to Someplace Safe. The winner of the K-4 competition was Patty Berg's class with a total of 111 toys.

Gallant added that the competition was incredibly close and everyone should be proud of their efforts.

"Thank you all so much for your participation in the Holiday Toy Drive!" Gallant exclaimed. "We were absolutely amazed at all of the support we received for this project and are incredibly grateful for all of the hard work put in by teachers, students, parents and staff to collect toys for kids in need this holiday season."

Helping collect the toys were Gallant, Hannah Plautz, Mason Jordan, Dakota Olson and Nate Heppner.