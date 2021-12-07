As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, according to a Red Cross news release. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as people are symptom-free.



To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in, according to the release. Individuals who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood, according to the release.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities