For years now, Wadena County residents have opened their hearts and pocketbooks. In annual donations to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign, the area has averaged over $6,000 to help with food, shelter, school supplies and other crisis situations, according to a Salvation Army news release. This was made possible by individual volunteers and additionally with the help of various Wadena service groups such as the Rotary and the Lions.

To continue this tradition, bell ringers are needed for all the usual stations at Super One and Walmart throughout the week and on Saturdays. Shifts are two hours. You can ring the bell for donations through Christmas Eve with the locations indoors and outdoors.

Counter kettles will also be available at local businesses for onsite donations and QR codes are available at the stands for electronic donations.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can contact Lynn Nesland at 218-639-8842 or lnesland@mahube.org to be put on the schedule. You can also find Wadena County Salvation Army on Facebook.