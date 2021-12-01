The COVID-19 pandemic has brought change to a lot of systems we depend on pushing people to do things they never had to do before. One area the Central Minnesota Council on Aging is currently dealing with is how the pandemic has caused a surge in older adults seeking food and other services.

The Council on Aging is a non-profit organization responsible for allocating federal Older American Act dollars to resources serving older Minnesotans. They serve a 14-county area in partnership with the Minnesota Board on Aging.

Typically they receive $2 million to be allocated to the region, but with the addition of federal dollars in the form of CARES Act, American Rescue Plan and Families First money, they allocated out close to $5 million in 2021.

One of the main focuses of the funds in areas like Wadena County is meals, and groceries. There are five congregate living centers in Wadena County where meals are delivered.

“At the onset of COVID we knew there was a variety of individuals we were missing … We were hearing that food shelves in particular were seeing about a 40% increase in the number of seniors coming to the food shelves,” said Lori Vrolson, executive director of the Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA).

In response, CMCOA extended a contract with Catholic Charities to provide food options, in addition to Lutheran Social Services. On days where seniors come to pick up their food commodities, they can also get up to 30 frozen meals per month to take home.

These frozen meals are coming from a St. Cloud provider, while the hot meals are primarily coming from Eagle Bend at the Hilltop Regional Kitchen.

“Once again, that was a way to try to reach lower income seniors that are at high nutritional risk,” Vrolson said.

Funding from CMCOA has increased steadily since the onset of the pandemic. In 2019 they awarded $124,874 to Wadena County; $182,051 in 2020; and $237,089 in 2021.

Based on that funding, between 2020 and 2021, here’s a breakdown of Wadena County residents age 60-plus served:

424 people were served with 6,365 congregate meals

308 people were delivered 19,953 home meals

637 people were served through 959 calls and 34 sessions of in-person assistance through Senior LinkAge

“During COVID especially we really have been focusing in on meals,” Vrolson said.

While funds were up to fill the need in 2020 and 2021, those COVID relief dollars are going away, Vrolon explained. Looking toward 2022, there is a shortfall of about 190,000 meals across the 14 counties.

“So that is something we are working on right now very closely with our nutrition providers on doing some assessments on where we can make some of those reductions,” Vrolson said.

While Vrolson notes an increase in seniors visiting food shelves, Wadena Food Shelf director Mary Anne Hagen said that's not been the case in Wadena. Be it out of pride or self sufficiency, they just have not seen that increase in need.

"We have a few, but very few," Hagen said of older adults visiting the site.

Hagen credits the community for being willing to step up and give abundantly to the food shelf as well as to their neighbors. She said in this small community families tend to help each other out to get what they need, but that may not be the case in a larger community.

"Wadena has been very good to the food shelf," Hagen said.

Hagen said families have had a lot of help from COVID funds but in the last month they have seen a small increase in families.

Other increasing needs in the region includes wait lists for those seeking nutrition services, according to Vrolson. That’s a change that she has never seen in her 20-plus years on the job.

Wadena County Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau noted that a need exists in transporting the elderly in the county that goes beyond what Wadena County's Friendly Rider transit service can provide. Vrolson said the Council can provide funding to support transportation needs. They primarily serve those who have cognitive disabilities, because they need someone to go beyond just driving an individual to their appointment. They need someone to accompany them along the journey.

“We certainly should and we should be able to,” Commissioner Bill Stearns said of the county’s work to serve an underserved group like those with dementia. Vrolson said she planned to discuss the topic further with the county social services and transit leaders.

More about Senior LinkAge

The Senior LinkAge (SLL) program provided 993 sessions of long term care options counseling to Wadena County residents in 2020. CMCOA has a full time Senior Linkage Advocate located in Brainerd to provide over the phone and face to face assistance to individuals in Wadena, Cass and Crow Wing Counties. SLL is a program that helps families, friends and seniors find answers and support that will help older people stay in the community longer and remain independent. With a single call to the SLL a person can locate particular services near them or get help evaluating their situation to determine what kind of service might be helpful. SLL will research options and automatically transfer the caller to the service provider in their area, individuals will be connected with SLL if more assistance is needed in-person. SLL will conduct an in depth assessment with the individual in their home or community site and help them navigate appropriate community services. ln addition, SLL can provide forms and enrollment assistance to public and private services

Want to find out how you can help volunteer within the Central Minnesota Council on Aging? Reach to volunteer coordinator, Michelle Trelfa at michelle.trelfa@cmcoa.org or 320-253-9349.

Catholic Charities dining

Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for December across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors age 60 and over available at many locations, including Browerville, Long Prairie, Staples and Wadena.

Wadena: Thursday, Dec. 9, 1 - 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St SE.

Browerville: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 - 11 a.m. — Browerville Area Food Shelf, 704 N Main Street.

Long Prairie: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — 127 Central Ave.

Staples: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2 - 3:30 pm — Lakewood Health System (Senior Campus- near gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave. NE.

These frozen meals are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted.