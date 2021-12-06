The group peered at the new wonder, born in the spring or summer, and tracked the calf’s growth on their visits to the park. But the group also noticed the calf lacked a name and they decided to add Sadie into the mix along with the buffalo couple Sam and Sally.

“We’ve gone to different zoos, … pretty much everybody likes animals and they like babies and they like seeing babies get bigger but buffalo isn’t something that they normally seen,” said Heather Meyer, Perham program manager. “They just really enjoyed it.”

At Productive Alternatives, the clients are adults with disabilities who come for day services or job placement services. The day services include a variety of activities at their Perham location such as socialization activities like crafts and traveling to towns throughout the area. Meyer said the day services give clients the opportunity to have new experiences and visit different towns. The picnic shelters, walking trails and animals, including deer and peacocks, made Sunnybrook Park a favorite visit, according to Meyer.

“There is a big community focus,” Meyer said of the day services. “We try to get people out into the community, doing things that they don’t normally do, experiencing different things that they don’t normally get to do and meeting people and building relationships.”

The groups are smaller due to the pandemic, and each group picked their activities for the summer like visiting small towns to help clients and staff realize what’s offered in the area. These visits lead them to Wadena and the city’s mini zoo area at Sunnybrook Park. The groups have also visited Trowbridge Creek Zoo in Vergas and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, N.D.

“They all love animals,” Meyer said.

The Perham location has about 40 clients between day and employment services. Productive Alternatives also has locations in Fergus Falls, Alexandria, Brainerd, Little Falls and Moorhead with manufacturing, vocational rehab, transit, housing, and crisis stabilization services.

Meyer enjoys hearing about the places and activities the groups have found—including ones that are new to her as an Ottertail resident all her life. While out on one of their summer adventures, a client enjoyed reeling in their first fishing trip.

“This summer we brought a group fishing and a pontoon ride, and it was really fun because one of the ladies that comes here, she’s in her 50s, and she had said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever been on a pontoon and this is the first time I’ve ever been fishing,’” Meyer said. “That is what we’re here for. That is what we hope for is that they’re going just learn, try new things … and experience new things, and build relationships with the community while they’re doing it.”