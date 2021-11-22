With the lights in Wadena's Burlington Northern Park glowing again, community members gathered on Nov. 21, 2021 for this season's first lighting.

A small group gathered to see the lights come alive across the park while keeping warm with hot drinks and delicious treats.

Wadena-Deer Creek senior Madison Packer lit one of the trees by the Depot for the grand moment. Packer finished fifth place at the state tennis tournament and won the consolation championship. She also begins her basketball season with the rest of the team on Dec. 2.

Volunteers added lights to the park for the second consecutive year after a period when the city no longer did the lights display. Along with Dan Sartell, Ron Greiman, Luther Nervig and Wadena-Deer Creek students, Todd-Wadena Electric, Legacy Power and the city of Wadena also helped set up the lights this year.