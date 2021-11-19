The Radiothon to End Child Abuse is hosted across radio stations in the area on Thursday, Dec. 2.

KWAD and Superstation K106 in Wadena are the local radio stations that work with Wadena, Ottertail and Hubbard counties on this initiative. You can call in your pledges and bid on auction items from area businesses and individuals.

Wadena County Child Protection council members believe that children are our most valuable resource and they recognize the need for families to have a safe and nurturing community to parent and educate children.

The Child Protection Council, with the Family Services Collaborative, supports positive programs for families and children such as Early Childhood Family Education events, parenting resources, anti-bullying and youth support programs in our schools, preschool book distributions and support for families in crisis. Community services also include parent trainings and classes, including on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Partnering with existing providers and programs to better serve families has been an effective way to help prevent child neglect and abuse, according to a Child Protection Council news release.

Membership in the Wadena County Child Abuse Prevention Council is open to community members. If you would like to be involved or have questions about the council, please contact Erica Keppers (Public Health) at 218-631-7629 or Bobbe Anderson (Human Services) at 218-631-7605.

Resources