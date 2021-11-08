Wadena-Deer Creek's "No Shave November" fundraiser is underway with several days of purchasing mustaches and bracelets at the schools.

Organizer Scott Woods said the fundraiser got off to a great start.

"It was crazy at the elementary! We nearly sold out," Woods said of the Movember fundraiser.

The mustaches and bracelets are available before school on Nov. 10, 19 and 23.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

Proceeds for WDC's fundraiser will be donated to the Princess Warrior Foundation.