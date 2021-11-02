Lake Region Electric Cooperative awarded $24,245 this October for the quarterly allocation of Operation Round Up funding.

The ORU Board of Trustees granted funding to 12 local organizations at their Oct. 11 meeting, bringing LREC’s total donation amount to $435,195 since 2007, according to a Lake Region news release.

Organizations receiving funds were:

$2,500 to A Place to Belong for Community Connections

$2,120 to Bio Girls Inc. for Bio Girls New York Mills

$800 to Bluffton Fire & Rescue for a generator

$5,000 to the City of Fergus Falls for Project Play: NP Park

$2,500 to Empowering Kids for Building Blocks for the Future

$1,525 to the Henning Landmark Center to purchase AED and provide CPR training workshops

$800 to the Henning Military Park for concrete curbing around the landscape area

$2,500 to JAIL, Inc. for Hope for the Incarcerated

$1,000 to Otter Cover Children’s Museum for a comfort room

$2,500 to the Perham Center for the Arts for Art Accessible for All

$500 to Someplace Safe for promotional items with the Someplace Safe contact information

$2,500 to Tri-State Manufacturers Association for Project Dream Team

To learn more about the organizations who received funding, you can follow @LakeRegionElectricCoop on Facebook.

If you have a community project that needs funding, complete the online Operation Round Up request for funding form found on the LREC website and submit it with supporting documentation for consideration. Applications for the next round of funding will be accepted until March 15, 2022.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary charitable fundraising program through LREC. The trust fund is overseen by a volunteer, nine-member board of trustees who are selected to serve by LREC’s board of directors, according to the release.

As a LREC member, you can participate in Operation Round Up by donating the extra change on your electric bill when rounding up to the next dollar. To sign up, members can visit the LREC website at lrec.coop, log onto your SmartHub account, email billing@lrec.coop or call 800-552-7658.