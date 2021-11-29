“There’s really not much out there right now,” said Maria Marthaler about housing availability. She is the executive director of the Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA). “We’re also noticing because the market is so tight a lot of the prices for the rental units are going up, which is impacting a ton of people because everything’s going up so not only is their cost of housing but then they have everything, they have their groceries, their gas, their utilities.”

The HRA manages Humphrey Manor, Fair Oaks Apartments and the Commercial Apartments. They also offer home improvement loans and partner with landlords for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program, which helps low income residents pay rent at different housing options in the area.

When looking at rent costs, Marthaler said a unit for rent was listed as $1,000 monthly, and the space was a small one bedroom, one bathroom house for rent. The median rent in Wadena County is $668 with a variation of $32, according to the 2019 United States Census Bureau American Community Survey estimates. Minnesota’s median rate is $1,016 with a variance of $14.

“We’re full in all of our buildings, and then we have people calling all the time for apartments,” Marthaler said. She said the six month leases at Fair Oaks Apartments are a benefit for college students. The apartments recently transitioned to being open to people 18 years old and older along with seniors.

While there isn’t a lot of turnover at the Commercial Apartments, you can call 218-631-7723 or email housing@wadenahra.com to be placed on the waiting list for any of the HRA’s apartments, as Marthaler said.

Greenwood Apartments property manager Rhonda Dubois said there isn’t a lot of affordable housing in the area to begin with. There are 48 units at the apartments, which are part of the Section 8 program. The rent is based on 30% of residents’ income and won’t increase, as Dubois said.

“We have no vacant units at this time,” Dubois said. “Our one bedroom there’s 25 people on the waitlist, our two bedroom there’s eight people on the waitlist and our three bedroom there’s nine people on the waitlist.”