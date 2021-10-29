The spot will replace vice chairperson Ryan Damlo, who is retiring in January 2022. Chairperson Gary Sellman will also finish his term at the end of January. If you are interested in joining the board, a letter explaining your interest and qualifications can be sent to the city of Wadena office.

Board members collaborate with four other commissioners, including a Wadena City Council member, and the HRA executive director. The HRA owns and manages Humphrey Manor, Fair Oaks Apartments and the Commercial Apartments as well as works with landlords in Wadena County on rental assistance with the Section 8 voucher program.

“We’re looking at the housing and the quality of housing, and we’re looking for growing the housing and taking care of blighted housing,” said Maria Marthaler, HRA executive director.

A big focus is also budgets and working with regulations, like policies through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The board’s work helps HRA’s residents and the community, as Marthaler said.

For more information on the commissioner spot, you can contact David Evans at 222 SE 2nd St., Wadena or call the HRA office at 218-631-7723. A letter of interest is required by Nov. 19, which can be mailed to P.O. Box 30, Wadena, MN 56482. Board appointments are then made by the mayor.

On Oct. 26, the board also: