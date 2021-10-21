In a community panel on Oct. 19, school, law enforcement, health and faith leaders shared what they’ve seen with mental health and mental illnesses through their jobs in Wadena. The event, attended by about 30 people, was hosted by Women United of Fergus Falls as a series of discussions on topics that matter.

One in five Americans experience a mental illness. Fifty percent of mental health conditions begin by 14 years old and 75% by 24 years old. The National Alliance on Mental Illness also reports that the average delay between symptoms and treatment is 11 years. As of 2020, 21% of adults indicated a mental illness.

“Struggles vary significantly, some are managed, some are severe, some become crises, some get layered one disorder on top of another disorder on top of another disorder,” said Cris Oehler of Women United. “We know that chronic mental health disorders can affect and lead to other problems, addiction, abuse, financial problems, neglect of children, homelessness, overcrowded jails, not enough foster homes, it just is an exponential sort of a problem.”

One of the ways you can help the community is through a culture of listening, as Fr. Aaron Kuhn of St. Ann’s Catholic Church said. He said it’s “good listening” for more than five minutes, it’s continued conversations that allow people to share. Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz said sometimes people just need somebody to talk to.

What’s the difference between mental health and mental illness?

Mental health is your emotional, psychological and social well-being, which impacts how you feel, think and act.

A mental illness includes a variety of conditions and experiences that affect your thinking, feeling or mood and impact your daily living.

"There is an awful lack of places for people to go that have mental health issues and staff to take care of them." — Dr. Stephen Davis, Tri-County Health Care

What do leaders see in Wadena?

“It really is, I think, truly a community effort that it takes to try to help our students, and our adults as well, with what’s going on with them personally,” said Superintendent Lee Westrum. “I hope that there comes a time when we can get to the point where someone who is having a mental health issue it feels the same to everybody as if they have diabetes or if they have a heart problem or a broken arm, that we all need help with things from time to time and our mental health is no different really.”

Schools have increasing roles in supporting students' mental health, and the students are getting resources at younger ages, Westrum said. Wadena-Deer Creek School staff members focus on Adverse Childhood Experiences to better understand and care for students. The school also has two social workers and a guidance counselor and partners with Northern Pines Mental Health, Human Services, Public Health and clergy members.

The community’s mental health is interrelated no matter people’s age or socioeconomic status and departments and organizations often work together. Plautz said the Wadena Police Department has about 10% of their weekly calls related to mental health. The calls range from neighborly in nature like a family member crying to a crisis situation like suicidal ideation. These types of community calls are helpful, as are the ability to know people by name and approach people in a friendly way, as Plautz said.

“We go check on them,” Plautz said. “We want to help these folks and we try to get to the resources that we can.”

Mental health calls are increasing as they’ve gone from two to three a month about 30 years ago to now two to three a day, as Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr said. In 2000, the county-wide law enforcement calls included 41 for mental health, welfare and suicidal ideation, and as of 2020 there were 442 calls. Carr said he’s seen mental illness and drug abuse go “hand in hand.”

“Jail is no place for somebody that’s in a mental health crisis,” Carr said. The jail also has a social worker that works with inmates to help find success and avoid returning to jail.

One of the problems is the amount of places for people to get help and the treatment needed and make an appointment with psychologists. While many waits are hours long, a patient who was in the emergency room for a mental health concern was there for six weeks before being able to transfer, as Tri-County Health Care family medicine provider Dr. Stephen Davis said.

The closing of the state hospitals has meant a loss of beds, as panelists said, and Davis said closing the state hospitals was the “worst thing.” He previously worked at the Rochester State Hospital occasionally.

“There is an awful lack of places for people to go that have mental health issues and staff to take care of them, it’s very difficult work at times, you have to be a very special person to be a psychiatrist and work in this field because a lot of these things don’t get better, they just smolder along,” Davis said. “You give them a pill that maybe makes the voices go away for a little bit but those voices are always there and you never know when they’re going to come out.” He added making an appointment with a psychiatrist or counselor, not medication, is the hospital’s first choice.

Davis also regularly sees patients under 20 years old in the emergency room wait list with mental health concerns or suicidal ideation. People are asking for help in these situations and it’s important to watch for signs such as feeling very sad or withdrawn for more than two weeks, trying to harm or end one’s life, significant weight loss or gain and intense worries or fears that impact a person’s daily activities.

“The actual best follow-up is getting education to family members and … friends and people that are around whoever it is that’s having this process to be aware, especially suicidal people,” Davis said.

While talking with people daily, Kuhn said the question regularly is ‘Why is God doing this?’ The question is fair, he said, and welcomed people to reach out to church staff members to talk. He emphasized the importance of building relationships and listening to people for extended periods of time. Mental health professionals at the event agreed that developing trust and being able to share with people is important.

“What we’re able to do as clergy, as people of faith is meet that person where they’re at … and to ask the question with them, ‘What is the Lord doing in this moment?’” Kuhn said. “And to remind them things that they might be forgetting like, ‘God really does love you. God really knows you, knows your heart, knows that you long for love and you long to be known and taken care of and when you don’t experience those things in your life it hurts like crazy. And God does not abandon us.’”

The big questions of why is this stress continuing and why is someone hurting you are answerable questions over time, though not with a single sentence or in one hour, as Kuhn said.

“God is in the rescuing,” Kuhn said. “Jesus coming back from the dead shows us how far he was willing to go into the darkness of human existence, all the way till death itself and that he resurrects from that. And because of that he has power over all of this.”

What do you do for your mental fitness?

Oehler said people need to take care of their mental health before being able to help other people. Panelists shared friendships, prayer, time with their dogs, riding a motorcycle, having the opportunity to work alongside nurses, connecting with family and people in their profession and volunteering as ways they care for their mental health.

“It’s like that armor of I don’t want anyone else to know that I was depressed or went through a hard time in my life or I’m struggling with this or that, but I’ve noticed that it helps if just one of them (officers) starts talking and says, ‘Hey, I went and saw this person and they really helped me,’” Plautz said. “‘I don’t think I view or see you any differently than I did before other than oh that’s ok to do (get help).’”

Who can I talk to?