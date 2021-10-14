The annual Coats for Kids drive brought in a substantial contribution of new coats and snow pants for boys and girls in East Otter Tail and Wadena counties.

Coats for Kids is a resource for families in need when the cold weather begins. Coats for Kids and local families in need have benefited greatly from this generous gift for many years in Perham and the surrounding area, according to a United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena counties news release.

Locals Teresa and Andrea Miller from Andrea Miller Foundation and Carmen and Allen Arvig generously donated over 120 coats and winter gear.

Many community business partners collected gently used and new coats and winter gear throughout the month of September. With the donations, over 230 coats were distributed in East Otter Tail and Wadena counties.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties by mobilizing the caring powers in the community. United Way provides support to programs by focusing on financial stability, education and good health.

For more information regarding United Way, visit their website at uwotw.org or call 218-770-9406 or 218-736-5147.