You’re not alone. Share with people how you’re feeling. It’s OK to not know your identity. Trust in miracles. These are the messages a Louisiana teenager shares in the documentary “ My Ascension ” following her journey after a suicide attempt.

About 20 Wadena community members watched the documentary at a suicide prevention training on Sept. 29, along with hearing from the panel members of Eagle’s Healing Nest director Melony Butler, Wadena-Deer Creek high school social worker Laura Kiser, Maureen Baymler of New York Mills and Amanda Kramer of Alexandria.

In sharing her story, Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old high school student and cheerleader, describes her lifelong battle with anxiety and depression. She said her internal struggle was covered with an outward mask so people wouldn’t see her as weak. These lessons came at a young age, like being told to not let people who bullied her see how she was hurt by their words. While also pushing herself academically, Benoit said she was “dying on the inside.”

After a suicide attempt in 2018, she was moved to connect with people about suicide prevention. She said the suicide attempt was a wake-up call and realization that she did not want to die. After being paralyzed from the attempt, Benoit attended intense physical therapy and met with suicide prevention leaders, schools, families and students in the Louisiana area.

While on her mental health journey, Benoit encourages people to share with others how you’re feeling because the more people who know the better.

“I think what stuck out most to me was not wanting to admit your vulnerability, didn’t want to tell anyone because they were afraid of their reaction and for people, myself for example, to be able to tell my own daughter … when I was your age this is what it was like and this is what I felt like and for her to … know that she’s not the only one that feels that way and that is afraid and doesn’t want to expose that vulnerability that they’re not alone on that ship,” Baymler said. She is a 1988 WDC graduate and has also worked as an EMT and with the suicide hotline.

The “raw honesty” in the film, as Butler said, is important in having conversations about suicide. The conversations are a way to help people and remind each other that we’re not alone. In Minnesota, suicide is the eighth leading cause of death and the second leading cause for people 10-34 years old as of 2018.

During the film, the families and friends of teenagers Jacob Moran and Karyn Poche who died by suicide shared their shock and pain and passion for preventing suicide. Along with more of Poche’s friends, Benoit helped form a Hope Squad at their school to support more classmates. Kramer, a mental health advocate in Alexandria, hopes these initiatives will happen in more schools. She has experienced depression and described how she bravely reached out to a family member about going to the hospital. She was transferred to a bed in three hours; there are times when people wait eight hours for transport alone to the hospital, as Kramer said.

Both Kiser and Butler also emphasized the need for more mental health beds and facilities as beds and therapists are not available or require long wait times. Emergency teams including certified peer specialists are also available to sit with people while waiting for a transfer or a psychologist. Kiser noted the resources the school has but when a crisis comes they’re still left in the same spot. And calls home about a student concern is often met with the barrier of children being punished.

“We are waiting too long. We are waiting until there’s a crisis. Our crisis beds are full, we know that they don’t exist or we have to wait a really long time, if we can get to these issues way earlier it doesn’t have to get to a crisis all the time,” Kiser said. “If we can do regular doctoring, if we can find adults that these kids can connect with it might not ever get there (crisis).”

As a host at the training, Mind and Heart Connection executive director Chris Shaw challenged us to think about why care ends up being reactive and not preventative, like a softball fundraiser for Benoit shown in the film after her suicide attempt.

“Why aren’t we caring as much about each other? Why are we not showing each other that kind of love before it’s in response to a tragedy?” Shaw said.

Students share about what they need and aren’t always able to receive, as Kiser said. When talking with children and adults, Baymler and Shaw encourage people to show up with unconditional listening.

“Our kids have always wanted to talk,” Kiser said. She has worked at WDC for 16 years.

While sharing with students and friends, Benoit’s messages are to be honest with yourself about your thoughts and learning to be OK with not knowing your identity. And impacts like stress, self-doubt, societal expectations and loss of people close to you are important factors in teen suicide prevention. In the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people 15-24 years old as of 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Suicide Awareness Voices of Education also reports:

There is one death by suicide in the US every 11 minutes.

The highest increase in suicide is in males 50+ (30 per 100,000)

Suicide rates for males are highest among those aged 75+ (36 per 100,000)

Medically serious attempts at suicide are 4x more likely among LGBTQ youth than other young people.

Baymler said letting people know that they’re not the only person who feels that way is huge. She shared the film’s example of getting down on the floor with the person, entering into their pain instead of telling people to tough it out.

“There’s no canned answer. Everyone comes from a different place … you can have the same therapy for the same situation but every person in that situation will be different,” Baymler said. “You need to get to somebody else’s level, you need to hear it, you need to be open to understanding their side. … You really just have to stay so open-minded to understanding anybody else’s point of view because what they see, their perspective, that’s their reality.”

In changing societal conversations about mental health, offering resources and working on suicide prevention, the panelists said kids need space to talk about emotions in healthy ways. You might ask how a certain part of your child’s day made them feel or offer space to people to fully answer the question “How are you?” Those in attendance recommended the books:

“There’s continued need for education,” Kiser said. “Stop blaming everyone, stop blaming yourself. … We do not blame the doctor for missing a heart attack, … we don’t blame everyone for all of these other conditions like we do with mental health so I think reducing those stigmas, talking about it, can help all of us. … Everyone of us has those stories that we can share and help other people feel less alone in this and fix the system.”

Here are some resources for people you can talk with: