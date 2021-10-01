While the forecast called for gray skies, the streets of downtown Wadena shone with blue and yellow in celebration of homecoming week.

Students, staff, community members and businesses came out in strong support of the Wolverines. Those in the younger crowd mostly cheered for candy but loved the fun week of activities and sharing their Wolverine pride.

The wild excitement wrapped through downtown as the Wadena Fire Department, Wadena State Bank, Lunde Auto Sales, Bluffton Fire Department and Tri-County Health Care helped cheer on the football team.

The team is playing the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 with the Wadena Lions hosting a tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m. at the football field. You might even be lucky enough to get some free Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn's Wolverine Mix from Central Minnesota Credit Union at the game.