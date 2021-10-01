While the forecast called for gray skies, the streets of downtown Wadena shone with blue and yellow in celebration of homecoming week.
Kylie Damlo cheers for the Wadena-Deer Creek sports teams alongside her classmates during the homecoming parade on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Wadena-Deer Creek students cheer for the football team as they prepare to play Lake Park-Audubon in the homecoming game on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Wadena-Deer Creek homecoming queen Summer Pettit, left, and king Cole Berglund cruise through their adoring fans in the homecoming parade on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Students, staff, community members and businesses came out in strong support of the Wolverines. Those in the younger crowd mostly cheered for candy but loved the fun week of activities and sharing their Wolverine pride.
Amy Kern of M State drops loads of candy to excited elementary students during the homecoming parade on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Wadena-Deer Creek second grader Jonathan Hitch cheers for candy along with classmates before the homecoming parade on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
While surrounded by candy throwers, grand marshal of the homecoming parade Junelle Jackson waves to Wadena-Deer Creek students on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
The wild excitement wrapped through downtown as the Wadena Fire Department, Wadena State Bank, Lunde Auto Sales, Bluffton Fire Department and Tri-County Health Care helped cheer on the football team.
The team is playing the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 with the Wadena Lions hosting a tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m. at the football field. You might even be lucky enough to get some free Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn's Wolverine Mix from Central Minnesota Credit Union at the game.