Summer Pettit and Cole Berglund were crowned queen and king of the 2021 Wadena-Deer Creek Homecoming Friday, Oct. 1 in front of family and a booming student section.

Pettit and Berglund were chosen among other candidates including Lauren Gravelle, Madison Packer and Jamie Barthel for the girls and Carson Kern, Isaac Christianson and Payton Rondestvedt among the boys.

The event was highlighted by a rousing message from this year's grand marshal Junelle Jackson, who impressed on the group to show pride for the school and support from all angles.

Junelle Jackson named Grand Marshal of WDC 2021 Homecoming Parade

Jackson said she loves to see school spirit and pride. Naturally, homecoming week and all its glory is her favorite time of year.

"School spirit is contagious," Jackson said. She told the student section that cheers on their fellow classmates as the happiest people around.

"The enthusiasm that you get from fans like you provide an energy unattainable in any other circumstance," Jackson said speaking to the students.

"School spirit can be possessed by anyone. It's a choice whether you want it or not. Tonight I challenge every single person here to choose to take pride in WDC. Come out to the football field," Jackson said. She challenged the group to not just cheer on the athletes, but the band, the concession workers, the coaches and all.

Junelle was a teacher at WDC for 34 years. She continues to serve as a substitute and she's been running the scoreboard at Wadena volleyball games for over 30 years.

Also part of the event was a live performance by Grace Gallant playing guitar and singing "I Lived" by One Republic.

For more homecoming action take in the parade at 2 p.m.; the Lion's Tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m. at the football field and the varsity football game at 7 p.m.