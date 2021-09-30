The tradition of homecoming has returned in full force to Wolverine territory.

A homecoming pepfest at the Wadena-Deer Creek elementary gym brought out all kinds of costumed characters Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Don't miss out on the homecoming coronation at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the middle/high school gym. It's followed by the homecoming parade through downtown Wadena at 2 p.m. If the elementary pepfest on Thursday afternoon wasn't loud enough to scare off the incoming Lake Park-Audubon Raiders, perhaps these other events will do the job.

The Wadena Police Department reminds the public not to park on Jefferson Street from Aldrich Avenue SE to Garfield Avenue SE and along Aldrich SW to 2nd Street SW (BN park) from 2 - 3 p.m. for the Wadena-Deer Creek Homecoming Parade.

That feeling you get when you've just won a grueling tug-of-war event. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The evening continues with a matchup between the Wadena-Deer Creek and Lake Park-Audubon football teams at 7 p.m. Wear your school colors and make some noise.

The return of pepfests brought out the elementary classes to get riled up for homecoming week Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
A healthy game of tug-of-war ensued between the elementary classes Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Kindergartener Cole Hulse can hardly contain his Wolverine pride as he waves his school colors Thursday during a homecoming elementary pepfest. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Teachers had to join in the fun too. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Teachers raced with balloons between their legs. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Senior Summer Pettit reacts after she gets a toilet paper dress courtesy of Cole Berglund. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Homecoming candidates Carson Kern and Madison Packer await judging after Kern wrapped Packer in toilet paper Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Wadena-Deer Creek elementary. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Tug-of-war excitement. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Josh Dykhoff and Corra Endres push their elementary partners around the gym trying to scoop up balls Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The return of pepfests brought out the elementary classes to get riled up for homecoming week Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The homecoming court made their appearance at the elementary pepfest Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Senior Kaylin Lupkes pushes her elementary partner around the gym scooping up balls Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Payton Rondestvedt wraps Lauren Gravelle in toilet paper as part of the elementary pepfest fun on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
A homecoming pepfest at the Wadena-Deer Creek elementary gym brought out all kinds of costumed characters Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
That feeling you get when you've just won a grueling tug-of-war event. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
