The tradition of homecoming has returned in full force to Wolverine territory.

Don't miss out on the homecoming coronation at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the middle/high school gym. It's followed by the homecoming parade through downtown Wadena at 2 p.m. If the elementary pepfest on Thursday afternoon wasn't loud enough to scare off the incoming Lake Park-Audubon Raiders, perhaps these other events will do the job.

The Wadena Police Department reminds the public not to park on Jefferson Street from Aldrich Avenue SE to Garfield Avenue SE and along Aldrich SW to 2nd Street SW (BN park) from 2 - 3 p.m. for the Wadena-Deer Creek Homecoming Parade.

The evening continues with a matchup between the Wadena-Deer Creek and Lake Park-Audubon football teams at 7 p.m. Wear your school colors and make some noise.