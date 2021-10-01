Within the next few weeks, several households in the area will receive a community health survey. People in Wadena, Todd and Morrison counties may receive the survey in the mail.

Filling out these surveys will help local public health and healthcare facilities get a better idea of health needs in the community. Your answers will help them continue to work together to find ways to make improvements, according to local healthcare organizations.

The community health survey is completed every three years.

The public health and healthcare facilities thank you in advance for helping them by completing the survey.