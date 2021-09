Russell Duane Engverson, 59 years old, is missing from his residence in Wadena.

Engverson left walking from his NW Wadena residence on Sept. 25. He did not return home as scheduled. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know Engverson's whereabouts or have seen him, please call the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700 with any information.