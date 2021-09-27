Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.

The theme this year is “Find Your Spark!”, which encourages youth to explore one or more of the 100+ project areas 4-H has to offer and find something that sparks their interest. Wadena County 4-H encourages that spark with eight community clubs and three specialized project clubs throughout the county, according to a Wadena County 4-H news release. Youth can choose a club to join or contact the Extension Office for a recommendation.

4-H offers these diverse project options with the help of dedicated and energetic volunteers. These screened volunteers help run club meetings, assist with Project Day, act as a judging assistant at the county fair, lead an after-school program and more. Volunteers do not need to have a child in 4-H to help out, and accepts any amount of time you have available.

Wadena County 4-H will kick off the week with their annual fall awards banquet at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Active 4-H members will be recognized for their accomplishments throughout the year. National 4-H Week will culminate with a family fun event at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Wadena County 4-H Clubs and will include a variety of fun and games for youth of all ages. All youth are invited, as you do not need to live in the county to join Wadena County 4-H.

In Wadena County, more than 200 youth and 40 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about being involved, visit 4-h.org, the University of Minnesota Extension – Wadena County 4-H page on Facebook or contact Kim Dailey, the Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development in Wadena County. She can be reached via email at walz0130@umn.edu or by calling the Wadena County Extension Office at 218-631-7623.