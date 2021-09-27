“On your mark, get set, go!” A few weeks into their senior year the Wadena-Deer Creek class of 2022 heard the words Jane Fiemeyer wished for to kick off the Princess Warrior 5K.

At the age of 8 years old, Jane was diagnosed with leukemia and battled for the next 13 months before passing away. But she had plans for her legacy: a 5K where people were welcome to run, walk, stroll or crawl, enjoy a celebration along the way and work towards a cure for cancer. Ten years ago, the legacy became reality when four WDC National Honor Society students listened to her dream and started the 5K. All these races are special as Jane’s story is kept alive along with her dream for a cure, as her grandma Pat Lorentz said.

“It’s humbling to see all these people that came out because a little girl had a dream and she wanted other kids to not feel icky like she did and she wanted to find a cure, and she wanted people to feel loved because she always felt the love from WDC students and from the community,” said Jil Fiemeyer, Jane’s mom.

While the class of 2022 didn’t plan the original 5K, they supported Jane through her illness and remember and honor her today, as Fiemeyer shared. The seniors could be spotted along the route along with Carson Kern starting the race and Grace Gallant taking photos. Many in the senior class have memories of Jane, her spunkiness and smile.

“They’re such a special group of kids I can’t even tell you how awesome the senior class is. … I know them very well because they’ve kept me connected to their life all the way through,” Fiemeyer said. “They just all have different gifts and they just use their gifts in different ways to celebrate Jane and have throughout the year so this class is really, really special to me.”

On Saturday, the race participants took off with senior Carson Kern leading the way on skates. Jackie Kern, Carson’s mom, said as first graders Jane would ask him to come over with any invitation she could find, even once a Halloween card. He was one of Jane’s best friends and shared in her final movie night.

“She knew they were there,” Jackie said. “She always wanted to have a movie night with her friends so that was her night to have it.”

This love from the community is exactly what Fiemeyer loves sharing with families who have children with cancer. The Princess Warrior Foundation gives grants to these families to cover any expenses as well as having buddy benches, care packages, senior scholarships and making donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and CureSearch organizations. The foundation and the Kircher, Carr and Leeseberg families honored five children and their families with blankets, wish pets and a photography session.

As a first grader in Perham, Teian Hartwig is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. With shirts saying “Teian Strong” and “You don’t know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have,” the Hartwig family walked part of the 5K with 2021 Miss Minnesota Elle Mark. At 3 years old, Ledger Jansson of Staples has also been battling ALL since September 2020.

Along with several others in the crowd wearing a tiara or tutu, Huxli Collum of Hewitt wore a crown as she accepted her gifts. She is battling an Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (brain tumor) at 2 years old.

Both Colin Arel and Addy Fairbairn were unable to attend the 5K because of rough chemotherapy sessions. Arel is a WDC kindergartener with leukemia and Fairbairn of New Ulm is a 16-year-old with ALL.

“It’s a really tough journey, and so if we can make it a little bit better either by support, by helping raise awareness and financially, that’s what we want to do,” Fiemeyer said.

In the day of celebration, Taylor Johnson of Perham, a previous cancer honoree, along with her mom Tricia shared how she is in total remission after having leukemia. The family also presented a donation of $700 to the foundation, and Dough 4 Joe of Fergus Falls, after a Perham School fundraiser last year.

As a cancer survivor, Jake Krause, a 2013 WDC graduate, described his journey with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the beginning of his college career. He too was a recipient of the foundation’s support, which he said was so beneficial.

“My life changed immediately,” Krause said. He was set to play football at Bemidji State University. “My mindset switched from obviously training to play football to fighting for my life.”

With encouragement from his cancer journey and for the race, Krause shared about a hike in Estes Park, Colo. He and his girlfriend Lib were looking for a challenging hike and an incredible view. After being recommended a 7-mile hike, they awaited the amazing view at the top as it went from flat to steep with switchbacks. He said while things in life might start simple and get more difficult, the tough experiences can teach a lesson, life experience or bring a whole community together.

“Once you keep pushing and you continue to drive through and you continue to take on those challenges head on, eventually once you get to the top, your reward or the experiences that you will be able to have the opportunity to take in, lessons you’ll learn is worth the trek,” Krause said.

In a sea of orange along the Princess Warrior 5K route, volunteers cheered, gave out balloons, ran photo stations, blew bubbles and gave cookies, as they do year after year. Amanda Denniston, Princess Warrior board member and friend of Jil, has volunteered since 2018 after her son Isaac had leukemia. She and her son Gabriel helped run Jane’s Store of popcorn, tiaras, shirts and hats at the event.

“This day is like one of my favorite days of the year because it’s such a strong sense of community and everybody coming together and it’s 100% positivity and it’s the best,” Denniston said.

In the “surreal” experience of the 10th 5K, Fiemeyer said some of her favorite aspects are the warrior wall, the princesses and the class of 2022. There were over 400 pre-registrations with the option of in-person and virtual.

While the morning started out chilly, Miss Minnesota Elle Mark encouraged participants to share the warmth by honoring Jane. Miss Wadena, Miss Menahga and Miss Wolf Lake royalty also cheered participants on at the race.

“I was just floored at such a young woman recognizing what she is going through and that others can go through it and wanting to help other people, even in one of the hardest times of her life, recognizing that we can bring that sunshine even in our darkest of days too,” Mark said. “I hope that we reflect on that a little bit and we take a moment to think about how we can bring that light and give back to the communities even if we are hurting as we all come out of this crazy world we’ve been living in.”

If you know of a family who would benefit from this support, visit janefiemeyerprincesswarrior.com or call Fiemeyer at 218-640-7906 for more information.