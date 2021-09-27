More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.

From July 2020 to June 2021, Someplace Safe served over 3,600 victims throughout the region, offering crisis intervention, assistance with protection orders, emergency resources like shelter, transportation and meals, safety planning, and support to survivors of domestic violence and other crimes, according to a Someplace Safe news release.

Each year, October is recognized across the country as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The month evolved from the Day of Unity, which was originally observed in October 1981. Every October, hundreds of DVAM activities are planned to mourn those who died as a result of domestic violence, celebrate those who have survived and connect those who work to end domestic violence.

In Wadena County, Someplace Safe has a raffle fundraiser featuring 10 prizes. Tickets are on sale now for $20, and available by calling the Wadena office at 218-631-3311. On Friday, Oct. 8, Someplace Safe will host a chili lunch fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wadena VFW. The lunch will be a free will donation with the raffle drawing taking place at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, Someplace Safe invites community members to participate in the annual Day of Purple on Oct. 21. On this day, participants may show support for victims and survivors by wearing the color purple throughout the day. Free Day of Purple posters and stickers may be requested.

For more resources and information, as well as a listing of fall events throughout the region, visit someplacesafe.info/dvam2021.html or follow Someplace Safe on social media.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence or another crime and is in need of advocacy services, please call the Someplace Safe crisis line at 800-974-3359 or contact the agency’s text line at 844-980-0169.