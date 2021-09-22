At the Minnesota 4-H Horse Show , five Wadena County 4-Hers competed, including Faith Koning and her horse Katie, Chloee Faus and Lindy, Hattie Hanninen and Cheeky, Grace Mindermann and Harley, and Hailey Schleder and Princess.

The 4-Hers showed their skills on Sept. 17-19 at the Minnesota state fairgrounds in the poles, barrels, jumping figure eight, key race, pole weaving and Western Pleasure events. The results are as follows:

Faith Koning: 1st place in grade 9 Poles, 7th in grade 9 Barrels, 5th in grade 9 Jumping Figure 8 and 3rd in Grand Champion Pole Weaving

Chloee Faus: 2nd place in grade 7 Barrels, 2nd in grade 7 Jumping Figure 8 and 5th in grade 7 Key Race

Hattie Hanninen: 5th place in grade 6 Poles, 3rd in grade 6 Barrels, 6th in grade 6 Jumping Figure 8, 5th in grade 6 Key Race

Grace Mindermann: 1st place in Grand Champion Western Pleasure, 6th in grade 12 Western Showmanship, 1st in grade 12 Western Pleasure, 3rd in grade 12 Western Horsemanship