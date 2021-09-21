Wadena-Deer Creek Schools will once again host the annual Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, weather permitting. The parade will head through downtown Wadena on Jefferson Street.

After a year of no parade due to the pandemic, the district hopes this is the biggest and best parade ever. Area businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. If you'd like to throw candy, make sure you have someone walking in addition to your float, car or horse.

The theme is "Wreck the Raiders" as the Wolverines are hosting the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders in the big game on Friday night.

There will also be a traveling trophy given to the business or organization that best shows their Wolverine Pride with their entry.

Forms are available on the school Facebook page and the Pioneer Journal website. If you would like to be involved, please fax, email or drop off the form to Norm Gallant at the high school. His email is ngallant@wdc2155.k12.mn.us and the fax number is 218-632-2399. Please return entry forms by Friday, Sept. 24.