With local leaders for support, two Lead for Minnesota fellows have joined projects in the Wadena and Otter Tail County areas.

The fellows are recent college graduates who will work and live here for two years. Along with a goal of bringing young people to rural communities to stay, the fellows have a specific project area with Lillian Norman in Wadena focusing on artisan based economic development and Carter Grupp in Otter Tail County focusing on broadband. New York Mills was also set to have a fellow but one was not found.

The fellows are not city or county employees but have positions that are a two-year contract with the city or county as their host, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

While at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Norman studied political science, economics and sociology with a focus on policy analysis and a minor in creative writing. She sees the fellowship as pairing her academic and personal interests well. Her hobbies in the art world include writing, drawing, painting, knitting, crocheting and playing the cello.

Since starting in August, Norman’s been working with the Wadena Development Authority and hearing from community members, like the request to add more barn quilts. She’s hoping to broaden these opportunities with a public meeting on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center executive meeting room. Anyone interested in the arts are welcome to attend.

In partnership with the Five Wings Art Council, she is also collecting a survey of area artists; if you’d like to fill out the survey, you can email Norman at norma385@umn.edu.

“I’ve always wanted to know what living in a small town is like because my mom grew up in a small town and she would talk about it and I was like, ‘OK, I think this is an experience I should have’ especially because I feel like it would give me more perspective on the different kinds of problems and the similarities of problems that people face,” Norman said. She is originally from Madison, Wisc.

While supporting artisan based businesses and relationships already in the area, Norman hopes to further connect people together with a creative space for people to make anything from pottery to utilizing a 3D printer.

After connecting an interest from his senior capstone thesis about the roll out of 5G wireless infrastructure in South Korea, China and the United States, Grupp applied for the broadband fellowship in Otter Tail County. He studied political science at Gustavus Adolphus College. He grew up in Apple Valley and enjoys the outdoors, sports, coaching basketball and going to breweries.

“Many of the challenges that we went through in 2019-2020 became ever more apparent in regards to a transition from responsibilities that were traditionally of human management to artificial intelligence seeping into our work, our leisure, our economy, our everyday life, our education system, healthcare system and the growing demand for that as well as federal funding opportunities, state funding opportunities for infrastructure I think really sparked me to be a part of that,” Grupp said.

While working with the Community Development Agency and their partnership with the Blandin Foundation, the county hopes to work on the broadband projects of youth exposure to technology, business technology resilience, tech packs, public access to wi-fi and smart room conferencing. The goal is to increase access while also best using state and federal grants. Grupp is also hearing from community members, educators, schools, libraries, healthcare centers, telecommunications providers and farmers in a six-month listening tour about broadband availability, accessibility, affordability, speed and lack of competition.

With these relationships, he will work on a project that he hopes will partner housing and broadband as homes and rental units can be difficult to find online. Grupp wants to show the available housing and increase companies and landlords' online presence to help bring more people to the area.

To share your broadband needs or learn about more opportunities, you can email Grupp at cgrupp@co.ottertail.mn.us or call 218-998-8048.