A fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is here. While cases in Wadena County have been slowly increasing, the cases held at low numbers through June and July before hitting consistent teens per week in August and jumping to 35 cases from Sept. 2-9.

“It is hard to predict how long the current surge will last. With school in session and the high transmissibility of the Delta Variant, I would expect that we will continue to see high levels of spread through the next several weeks,” said Tammy Suchy, Tri-County director of quality/compliance and incident commander, in an email. “My hope is that people will continue to use mitigation such as social distancing in gatherings as well masking when needed.”

Across Minnesota, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the level of transmission as high. The level is based on the amount of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days in the county and the percent of positive tests over the last week. From Sept. 10-16, Wadena County’s positivity rate was 14.93%. A guideline of a 5% positivity rate and less than 10 new cases per week is considered low transmission.

The surge includes a spread of cases due to the delta variant, which “spreads about twice as easily from one person to another,” according to the Minnesota Department of Health. In the state, about 60% of COVID-19 cases are in people under 40 years old as of Sept. 16. Over 10% of cases from July to Sept. 15 were in children under 10 years old.

With the increase in cases, large event cancellations will continue, as Suchy said, including postponing the Tri-County Health Care Foundation All Heart Gala to 2022. The Ice Castle raffle drawing will still be held.

One increase Suchy hopes will continue is the area’s vaccination rate. As of Sept. 16, 39.5% of Wadena County's total population has received at least one shot. People 12 years old and above are eligible to receive the vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two-dose series, which are given 21-42 days apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot.

MDH and CDC say receiving the vaccine is one of the best ways to fight the virus. The goal of the vaccines, which is to prevent hospitalizations and death from the illness, are working. Minnesota’s rate of breakthrough cases is 0.749% with 3,115,582 people vaccinated as of Aug. 22, according to MDH.

A new vaccination app is also available for people to easily access their immunization records as needed.

“We continue to see increased numbers of covid positive patients in all settings,” Suchy said in an email. “Regionally, the surge is making it difficult to transfer patients (both covid and non-covid) to larger hospitals in order to receive the higher level of care needed. The critical care beds are full.”

Mitigation efforts like wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing, staying home when you’re sick and testing as needed are encouraged.

RELATED ARTICLES:

COVID-19 testing resources