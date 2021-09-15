In an afternoon complete with fun decorations, smiling residents and a dose of wind and sunshine, 15 Humphrey Manor residents strolled around the building.

Some residents came with decorated walkers and fun outfits and others simply joined to stop the questioning of ‘Are you joining?’ The goal was to get residents outside for an activity instead of inside their apartments due to the pandemic, according to Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority executive director Maria Marthaler and Housing Programs Manager Tammy Trosdahl.

Many residents regularly enjoy walking outdoors. Resident Betty Andrews finds walking outdoors and decorating enjoyable, and considers herself a “very creative” person. She included an array of items such as dolls, stuffed animals and handmade items on her walker. With a cardinal-decorated wreath on the front of her walker and a bird T-shirt, Beverly Norton said she does lots of sewing such as items for the craft shop and to give to the community.

Darlene Keppers decorated her walker with stuffed animals, including a teddy bear she’s had since she was a kid. She loves participating in any and all of the events for the over 20 years she’s lived in the building and hopes to see more people participate too. Even the process of dressing up and decorating for an event like this is fun, as Andrews said.

Carol Lenk placed first for best decorated, Keppers second and Norton third.