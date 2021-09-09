The Coats for Kids drive is underway in East Otter Tail and Wadena counties. The program helps to defray cold weather clothing costs for parents who may not be able to afford them.

Last year, more than 1,000 coats, hats, mittens and snow pants were handed out to families throughout the counties, according to a United Way news release.

If you have coats or other winter gear in good condition that no longer fits your family, please consider donating those items to one of the sponsored locations:

Bremer Bank, Perham

Kenny’s Candy, Perham

K.L.N. Family Brand, Perham

Perham Area Community Center, Perham

Perham Health, Perham

Shearer’s, Perham

Tuffy’s Pet Food, Perham

United Community Bank, Perham

Brunswick NYM Operations, New York Mills

Farmers & Merchant State Bank, New York Mills

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena

Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, Wadena

United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties, Fergus Falls

The Coats for Kids distributions times are from 4 to 7 p.m. at these designated locations:

Sept. 30: Calvary Church, 619 SW 3rd Ave., Perham

Oct. 6: Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, 17 SW 5th St., Wadena

Oct. 13: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 101 W Gilman St., New York Mills

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties by mobilizing the caring powers in our communities. United Way improves lives by supporting programs that provide good health, financial stability and a good education for families and residents in the community, according to the release.

For more information regarding United Way, visit their website at UWOTW.org or call 218-736-5147.