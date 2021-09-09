For Hunger Action Month® this September, North Country Food Bank will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger.

Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support, according to a North Country Food bank news release.

September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including North Country Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.

During the month of September, people across northwest and west central Minnesota can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger. “It is so important to get involved and understand how hunger affects our community. Hunger is not somewhere else. It is right here affecting our neighbors, friends and family. And, we all have the power to do something about it to make sure nobody in northwest and west central Minnesota has to wonder how they will put their next meal on the table,” said Susie Novak Boelter, executive director of North Country Food Bank.

Hunger Action Month is a time to mobilize to end hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger.

Learn more about how you can take action by visiting www.northcountryfoodbank.org.